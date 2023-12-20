The OUInsider Signing Day Special airs Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7pm CT, live from Sooner Daiquiri in Norman.





The show, presented by Ugly John's Custom Boats, will feature eleven freshly minted Oklahoma signees. The headliner is five-star DL David Stone, who is the highest-ranked signee in the Sooners' star-studded recruiting class.





Sooner Daiquiri is located at 305 E Main Street in Norman. The show's full guest schedule is as follows:





7:15 — Danny Okoye

7:30 — Reggie Powers

7:45 — Nigel Smith

8:00 — Ivan Carreon

8:15 — Michael Boganowski

8:30 — Jaydan Hardy

8:45 — Michael Hawkins

9:00 — Davon Mitchell

9:15 — Andy Bass

9:30 — Mykel Patterson-McDonald

9:45 — David Stone