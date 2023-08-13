News More News
OUInsider staff preseason Top 25 poll

Bryan Clinton
The AP Preseason Top 25 Poll will be released on Monday, August 14, giving us a look at where Oklahoma and the rest of the top programs in the country will begin their season.

While preseason rankings may not have much barring on what happens during the season, they can be a good indicator of the expectations for teams heading into the year. They can also show just how skewed the perception is with certain programs, particularly those that receive perennial hype and respond by failing to live up to expectations.

In this preseason poll, the OUInsider staff have cast ballots of their respective Top-25 rankings heading into the 2023 season, and a reverse-order point system has been used, just as the AP poll does.

Take a look at how it breaks down.

Table Name
Rank Team Points

1

Georgia (3)

75

2

Michigan

71

3

Alabama

67

4

Ohio State

64

5

Penn State

61

T-6

Florida State

60

T-6

LSU

60

8

Clemson

57

9

Tennessee

50

T-10

Utah

45

T-10

USC

45

T-12

Notre Dame

39

T-12

Washington

39

T-12

Oregon

39

15

Texas

36

16

Oklahoma

26

T-17

Kansas State

24

T-17

Wisconsin

24

19

Oregon State

21

20

Ole Miss

19

21

Texas Tech

11

22

North Carolina

10

T-23

Arkansas

9

T-23

Tulane

9

25

Texas A&M

3
Others Receiving Votes: UTSA, South Carolina, TCU
