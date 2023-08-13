The AP Preseason Top 25 Poll will be released on Monday, August 14, giving us a look at where Oklahoma and the rest of the top programs in the country will begin their season.

While preseason rankings may not have much barring on what happens during the season, they can be a good indicator of the expectations for teams heading into the year. They can also show just how skewed the perception is with certain programs, particularly those that receive perennial hype and respond by failing to live up to expectations.

In this preseason poll, the OUInsider staff have cast ballots of their respective Top-25 rankings heading into the 2023 season, and a reverse-order point system has been used, just as the AP poll does.

Take a look at how it breaks down.