Patty Gasso aiming to 'amp up' intensity ahead of Mary Nutter Classic
NORMAN — Oklahoma has started the season as most expected, with nine consecutive wins across two different tournaments.
However if there's a theme for OU coach Patty Gasso, it's been that the Sooners are far away from playing up to their potential, despite opening the season with nine-consecutive wins.
That was the message from Gasso after the Sooners' trip to the Cowgirl Classic in Lake Charles, Louisiana last weekend. The Sooners outscored their opponents 33-1 and snagged three run-rule victories in five games.
But for Gasso, something wasn't quite right.
"I would tell you that I thought this last weekend we were good enough to win," Gasso said during Tuesday's media availability. "We were more average than above average or even exceptional and we got away with it. Our team, we had this discussion, that our goal is to amp up practice and demand better at practice because it's showing in games and that is not what we want.
"The pressure is kind of on me to make sure that I am paying attention to these things, stopping, calling them out, do it over again, hustle, athletic movements, athletic hustle ... we've learned a lot that is helping us learn a lesson and that's important."
Defensively and in the circle, the Sooners have been on point. The pitching staff has surrendered just 29 hits and seven runs thus far, and opposing hitters have logged a collective batting average of just .151.
Offensively, however, they've struggled by their standards. They rank outside the top 15 in batting average (.346, 29th), slugging percentage (.581, 17th nationally), on-base percentage (.441, 23rd nationally) and scoring offense (7.44 runs per game, 19th nationally). The Sooners finished inside the top five nationally in all four categories a year ago.
Essentially, they've been good offensively instead of elite.
"Our defense was really good this weekend," Gasso said. "I don't think we made any errors. Pitching is on point, and the hitting is going to be catching up very quickly."
The biggest thing that caught Gasso's attention was the lack of intensity, particularly in their 3-0 win against McNeese State. Gasso felt the Sooners took the game too lightly, which has prompted her to push the envelope in practice.
"This last weekend, I felt them take it too lightly," Gasso said. "... McNeese just put on a clinic for us... As much as we were very average this weekend and good enough to win, again if we walk out of there with lessons, that's really important. And that's probably one of the most important lessons we learned."
Staying motivated and playing focused is going to be a constant battle for Gasso and the Sooners, who are still very early in their quest for a fourth-consecutive national championship.
"It's like this is uncharted territory," Gasso said. "I don't even know what to tell you how to manage them differently because it's a challenge. It's like, how do I keep it fun and keep them hungry? They've got three rings on their finger. What else more do you want?
"And that is what we have to keep our focus on is not so much the outcome but creating a team that is loving the process. Loving each other. Loving, committing to what we're doing every day. And I think we've been a little sloppy. And I blame that on me. I blame that on me. I'm sitting back and I'm watching. Today I was much more vocal. And it felt good. The old me is a little bit different. They experienced the old me for one of the first times this season. And they responded to it. And I think that's what they want. And that's where I'm going."
That attitude is going to be needed this weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California, an event that's become the marquee non-conference tournament in college softball. The Sooners open the tournament against No. 20-ranked Mississippi State (8-1), a team that's already defeanted No. 9-ranked Clemson, Utah and Louisiana this season. They're also coached by former OU star Samantha Ricketts.
The Sooners also square off against Wisconsin, San Diego State, Seattle and Loyola Marymount.
"We need to have a good day tomorrow as well to prepare us for what we’re walking into," Gasso said. "Mississippi State is very good. Sam Ricketts is doing a really good job there, and that’s our first game. So it’s going to be a tough one right out of the chute. Wisconsin is a good team, a very aggressive team.
"So we’ve got our hands full the first day. But I was encouraged walking off this field. And I am anxious about our practice tomorrow. I think it’ll continue to ready us for the weekend.”
The Sooners open the tournament at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Mississippi State. The tournament will be broadcast on Flo Softball.
