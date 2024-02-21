NORMAN — Oklahoma has started the season as most expected, with nine consecutive wins across two different tournaments.

However if there's a theme for OU coach Patty Gasso, it's been that the Sooners are far away from playing up to their potential, despite opening the season with nine-consecutive wins.

That was the message from Gasso after the Sooners' trip to the Cowgirl Classic in Lake Charles, Louisiana last weekend. The Sooners outscored their opponents 33-1 and snagged three run-rule victories in five games.

But for Gasso, something wasn't quite right.

"I would tell you that I thought this last weekend we were good enough to win," Gasso said during Tuesday's media availability. "We were more average than above average or even exceptional and we got away with it. Our team, we had this discussion, that our goal is to amp up practice and demand better at practice because it's showing in games and that is not what we want.

"The pressure is kind of on me to make sure that I am paying attention to these things, stopping, calling them out, do it over again, hustle, athletic movements, athletic hustle ... we've learned a lot that is helping us learn a lesson and that's important."

Defensively and in the circle, the Sooners have been on point. The pitching staff has surrendered just 29 hits and seven runs thus far, and opposing hitters have logged a collective batting average of just .151.

Offensively, however, they've struggled by their standards. They rank outside the top 15 in batting average (.346, 29th), slugging percentage (.581, 17th nationally), on-base percentage (.441, 23rd nationally) and scoring offense (7.44 runs per game, 19th nationally). The Sooners finished inside the top five nationally in all four categories a year ago.

Essentially, they've been good offensively instead of elite.

"Our defense was really good this weekend," Gasso said. "I don't think we made any errors. Pitching is on point, and the hitting is going to be catching up very quickly."