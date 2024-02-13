NORMAN — While star pitcher Jordy Bahl is no longer with the Sooners, that doesn't mean the bond is gone in Norman.

OU coach Patty Gasso made that clear.

Bahl, now at Nebraska, will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury last week in the team's season opener, she announced on social media on Tuesday. Gasso discussed Bahl's injury and wished her a speedy recovery during Tuesday's media availability.

"I wasn’t there, but my coaches were there scouting that game," Gasso said. "They saw it and knew that something wasn’t going to be good. Jordy, I think she was walking around like you thought maybe it’s just a sprain or something. She is so strong that her legs can maintain her kneecap, you know what I mean? When you get your ACL torn, you’re in massive pain and you’re not able to really walk. It was pretty amazing how she was just kind of moving around.

"It’s horrible for anybody, really. Jordy went through injuries as a freshman. You wish her well. She was sitting at the airport with our team, talking with our team. There are still the memories. The last memory they had was singing on stage with Toby Keith. That’s something they will cherish, especially now, forever. There is this bond that they still have because you’re on these battlefields together. Everyone here wishes her well, wishes a speedy recovery. I’m sure she’ll come back, knowing her, better than she ever has."

Bahl, a junior, announced that she will redshirt the 2024 season.