Not even 24 hours after Oklahoma added star pitcher Sophia Bordi to its 2025 class, the Sooners and head coach Patty Gasso landed yet another top-ranked prospect.

Wells is rated as the No. 1 catcher in the 2025 class by Extra Innings Softball and as the No. 4 prospect in the Extra Elite 100. Wells included a picture of her standing alongside both Bordi and Gasso in her social media post.

"Thank you to Coach Gasso, Coach JT, Coach Rocha and all of the other staff at OU for this opportunity, and the chance to live out my dreams!" Wells said in her social media post.

The North Oconee High School standout plays travel ball for the Georgia Impact and has quickly risen up the ranks in the 2025 class. She led North Oconee to the Class 4A state title game in 2022 and was also named Region Player of the Year.

After landing Wells and Bordi in consecutive days, the Sooners' 2025 recruiting class is rounding into shape as one of the best in the country.