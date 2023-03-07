In November, OU fans might have cursed Pearson’s name. In March, though, you flip it and say that’s the type of physicality OU fans and head coach Brent Venables want to see from the defense in 2023.

A clean hit, for sure, but one that ultimately put the OU offense at a disadvantage and leading to Tech winning 51-48 in overtime

Pearson, a transfer safety from Texas Tech, wasn’t afraid to send that reminder, either. In Pearson’s OU commitment video, there it was. Pearson leveling OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel and knocking Gabriel out of the game after the first play of overtime last season in Lubbock.

If Oklahoma fans didn’t recognize the name Reggie Pearson , it didn’t take them long to remember why that name rang a bell.

Pearson agrees.

“It’s just about being at a good program like this with the history,” Pearson said. “The history of BV himself, this is a perfect spot for me. I’ve had a chance to see the defense and how it functions and the players it is built around, it definitely screams me. It was an easy decision for me.”

Pearson said he had no problems addressing the hit with Gabriel when Pearson arrived at OU. Heck, Gabriel was among the first to send out a tweet of support on social media when Pearson announced he was coming to Norman.

Pearson is more than that hit, but that one play did show OU fans the type of intelligence the super senior will be bringing to the Sooners.

It wasn’t an accident. Through preparation, Pearson recognized the Sooners were doing something completely out of character going into that play.

Pearson explained a personnel change and departure from a tendency when the OU offense would run to boundary allowed him to read the trick play. When wide receiver Drake Stoops completed the pass to Gabriel, Pearson was ready.

“Knowing that stuff and just bringing that and being the guy they need to communicate and kind of run the whole defense and make sure everything is run correctly,” Pearson said.

Pearson isn’t the lone safety addition from last year, with someone like former five-star freshman Peyton Bowen absolutely standing out as well.

The goal after every season is to upgrade, upgrade and upgrade. Venables feels he has done just that at the safety spot.

“At safety, I think those guys will make us better,” Venables said. “They're both physical. They play fast. They're hungry. They're driven. I think we'll be an improved group. We lost a bunch of guys, and I think we know that. We didn't lose a lot of production in the secondary, but we lost a bunch of bodies.”

Pearson had 11 tackles in the win against the Sooners and 55 tackles with two interceptions last season. He’s registered at least 54 tackles in each of the last three seasons.

He began his career at Wisconsin before transferring to Tech. Strangely enough, Tech was his sole FBS offer in the portal the first time around. He didn’t have that type of difficulty the second time, and OU reached out quickly to let him know the Sooners wanted him in the fold.

It was then-Texas Tech coach Matt Wells that gave Pearson the chance in Lubbock. Pearson went back to Wells after hitting the portal again, and it worked out one more time.

Wells spent last season with OU as an offensive analyst, and Pearson credits Wells as the reason why he’s still playing football.

Still playing football, still making plays and looking forward to doing it some more.

“Everything from covering the knowledge of the game and breaking down offenses,” Pearson said. “I was telling Coach Valai the other day that when they were recruiting me, on the play when I did hit DG, I knew what was happening.”

It’s time to deliver those same types of hits for OU next season.