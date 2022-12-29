In the days ahead, a number of Oklahoma football players are going to have that choice about returning to OU for one more season by using the COVID year option or deciding to move on.

Tight end Brayden Willis and linebacker DaShaun White were in that same boat at this time last year. They played their four seasons, no redshirt year available. Both decided to return to OU.

To rewrite their final chapter. To usher in the Brent Venables era in Norman. For whatever reason, they wanted a chance for one last dance.

This isn’t what they wanted, what they hoped for in a 6-6 season, but they’ve been the perfect leaders for an incredibly imperfect team.

“It's not the year that I foresaw for us,” Willis said. “None of us thought… we expected much greater for ourselves. But I will have pride and I do have pride knowing that I am the kind of start, the jumpstarted of the Coach Venables era. And I haven't been able to kind of reap the fruits of my labor right now.

“But I know in the future, when they go and they win the title and the natty, I’ll know I had a hand in that and that I was kind of the start of that era. So, I take tremendous pride in finishing it the right way. To finish the season off and propel them into the next era.”

Coming in for the 2018 class together, both from the Fort Worth/Arlington area, it was White who was the highly ranked recruit.

But it was Willis who saw time a lot faster than anybody thought, and it looked like Willis was about to have a career to remember as a Sooner.

It never materialized as injuries limited Willis the rest of the way until 2022. One last chance to get it right, and Willis has done exactly that.

“Me and B-Will, we came in from Fort Worth together,” White said. “We weren't really too close at first, just two young guys trying to figure it out. I think as the year has gone on, he definitely matured quicker than I did. But just to sort of, honestly, to have a guy in my class mature like he can and take a hold of the offense like he did, it opened minds a little bit. Like I need to step up and grow up a little bit.

“Just having somebody like him and watching his leadership qualities, I got to pick up on some things myself. So a lot of love for B-Will.”

Willis had a career season for the Sooners with 35 catches for 456 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 36 catches and six touchdowns combined in 2018-21.

He’s looking to go out in style against No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday afternoon, and his 2022 performances were good enough to earn an invitation to the Senior Bowl next month.

Willis wanted a chance to show he could be the guy, it worked. For White? It was a little different. His motivation stemmed from wanting to leave a legacy and leave OU a better place than how he found it all those years ago.

He didn’t feel like he had done that through the 2021 season, but he’s been able to leave that lasting imprint on the program, even if the on-field results haven’t always been there.

“That's always been my guy. We've played and are real close to each other,” Willis said. “We're from the same area. That's my guy. It's been a great journey with him, growing up and kind of finding our way. We're on different sides of the ball.

“He's definitely experienced more coaching changes than I did, but I got to experience that this year. Going through some of the same struggles in college was interesting. It's definitely been a journey with my guy, but I wouldn't have go through it with any other person.”

White transitioned from traditional inside MIKE linebacker to the Cheetah position, sort of jack-of-all-trades spot who needs to be able to do a little bit of everything.

To his credit, White handled everything in stride and few would argue about White being the most consistent defensive performer for the Sooners all season.

White had a career-high 81 tackles this season with two sacks and the first two interceptions during his time as a Sooner.

They bridged the gap, from the chaos after the departure of Lincoln Riley and trying to keep things steady as Venables found his way.

Ideally, they could have skipped the growing pains part of the process, but not every feel-good story has the happy ending it earned.

That’s OK. Even with the 6-6 record, White has said repeatedly this is the closest team he’s ever been on and the love he has for Team 128.

You take your lumps now and learn and grow from it. Willis is excited to see the future of what Venables and staff can do going forward.

“And what that does is teach the young guys how to not lose,” Willis said. “So when they’re in these situations next year and the following years to come, they’ll know how to get themselves out of that and respond a little bit better.

“So, it's teaching moments on all of it and that's kind of what gave me the foresight to be able to know that when they're doing great things, I'll be like, yeah, that was a little bit of my leadership.”