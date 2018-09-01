Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-01 19:56:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Perkins, BRH set OU defensive tone

Bob Przybylo • SoonerScoop.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

All eyes were focused on Kyler Murray for Oklahoma’s offense in terms of how he would fare in the season opener, but the defense was a different story.There are some veterans on the team, but the m...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}