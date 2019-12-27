SoonerScoop was there Thursday as Oklahoma practiced inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here are some of the best photos from our Bob Przybylo. It wasn't the first time players like Theo Wease or Jadon Haselwood had worked out in this facility as they were both part of the Rivals Five Star Challenge last summer. In fact, both Wease and Haselwood went up against LSU's outstanding freshman Derek Stingley on multiple occasions during that event.

Also check in on Kenneth Murray, CeeDee Lamb and other players like Justin Broiles who will be expected to step up for missing starters like Delarrin Turner-Yell.