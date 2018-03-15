Baker Mayfield was the star attraction Wednesday during OU's Pro Day. But it was a huge day for Orlando Brown as well as he looked to rebound from a damaging NFL Combine performance.

Mark Andrews and Dimitri Flowers were two names that also did well at the combine but participated in position drills. And Jeff Badet raised some eyebrows with a serious 40-yard dash performance.

SoonerScoop.com was there for all the action and has a special photo gallery feature Mayfield, Andrews, Brown, Badet and several others in attendance such as Steven Parker and Jordan Thomas.

