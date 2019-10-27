RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Friday night before the Scoop crew descended on Manhattan for that football game that may or may not have happened, we took in some high school action featuring one of the Sooners' top defensive back targets in Dontae Manning.

There will be even more coming from Manning in the coming days, but here is our photo gallery from Friday night featuring some of the best shots of the talented senior in action.

Manning's team got a blowout win over a previously undefeated team in large part to his play behind center running as a wildcat quarterback. The team he faced was a run heavy outfit, so we didn't get to see Manning defend the pass often. But we did get a good look at his overall athleticism, his aggressive nature on defense and he took time to mug for our cameras before and after the game.

Check out our full photo gallery from the road trip this weekend.