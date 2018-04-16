It was a busy weekend in Norman full of events to keep people occupied. Friday night the university held a Bob Stoops celebration dinner in Oklahoma City. Saturday morning started with a Bob Stoops statue dedication followed by a Trace Adkins concert and the weekend culminated in the Red & White Game.

SoonerScoop.com was there for every step of the way and we bring you a photo gallery highlighting some of the best moments, unseen moments and behind the scenes moments of all the action.

Carey Murdock and Eddie Radosevich caught all the action on camera and present our version of the weekend in photos.