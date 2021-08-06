 SoonerScoop - Picking the Future
Picking the Future

SoonerScoop.com Staff
Oklahoma's fall practices get started today but that doesn't mean recruiting isn't on everyone's mind.

*In this week's Sooner Scoop we watch our recruiting editor take his guesses at what the class of 2022 will look like come National Signing Day.

*Also, how are things shaping up for one of the nation's elite defensive prospects?

*Could the Sooners be ready to land a big-time defensive line class - with one elite target considering an earlier decision?

*Oh, and did Lincoln Riley do something last night?

The Sooner Scoop - August 6, 2021

