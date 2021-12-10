Pieces coming together for Venables

Still a lot of question marks remaining for the defensive staff for Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, but we’re starting to slowly get some answers.

Venables announced Friday afternoon that longtime defensive coach Ted Roof is going to serve as the OU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Roof was a defensive analyst for Clemson this last season.

“There have been so many great coaches, players and tough-minded competitors who have made up all the championship teams that have been part of the incredible Oklahoma tradition,” said Roof in the press release. “For me, it is an honor and a privilege to serve on an OU football staff under the strong leadership of Coach Venables.

“I have a tremendous amount of admiration and respect for him both as a man and a coach. He’s got a long track record of success, molding championship teams and maximizing student-athletes’ football abilities. But he gives them much more than that. He equips them with the tools and helps them develop the successful habits that will make them champions off the field for the rest of their lives.”

Roof has been just about everywhere there is in college football, especially when it comes to the southeast part of the country and recruiting.

He won a national championship with Auburn back in 2010 as the Tigers defensive coordinator and was head coach at Duke from 2004-07.

His most recent stops before the year at Clemson was being the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt (2020) and Appalachian State (2019). Add it all up, and it’s 35 years of coaching experience for Roof, who no doubt will be employing a lot of the same attitudes and schemes as what has made Venables so successful.

As OU prepares to enter the SEC, no doubt a better knowledge of the area is necessary and Roof should help in that department as well.

“Ted is one of the most experienced coordinators and one of the best teachers in all of college football, and he's done it in some of the premier conferences in the sport – the SEC, Big Ten and ACC,” Venables said. “He has a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience, most of which has been in the southeastern part of the country where he is very well connected.

“He's been a head coach, is a fabulous recruiter and is one of the most revered players in Georgia Tech history from his time as a linebacker there. We're fortunate to have a person of his stature lead our defense, and he's going to make us stronger and tougher on that side of the ball.”

Doesn’t appear as though Roof will be the lone Clemson staffer coming along with Venables. Although not confirmed by OU on Friday, multiple reports have Miguel Chavis now as OU’s defensive ends coach and Thad Turnipseed as the new chief of staff for Venables.

Chavis has changed his bio on both Twitter and Instagram, saying he is OU’s defensive ends coach and has been out recruiting. Although a good sign, that doesn’t necessarily mean that’s his role as analysts or graduate assistants can be thrust into an active recruiting role when a full staff is not around.

Turnipseed has spent the last nine seasons at Clemson and is credited as being an integral part of helping improve the facilities and with recruiting branding.

“There are very few people I would consider leaving with other than Brent,” Turnipseed told TigerIllustrated.com’s Larry Williams. “But when Oklahoma became a reality, it made the decision that much easier.”

Still some questions regarding the defensive staff, but Venables offensive staff is just about done and about as good as you could ask for.

To go with the Roof announcement, Venables officially introduced Jeff Lebby as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

And some familiar names are sticking with the program as running backs coach DeMarco Murray, inside receivers coach Cale Gundy, tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh will all continue to be in Norman.

It was announced that interim coach and now Hall of Famer, Bob Stoops, will indeed coach the Sooners in the Alamo Bowl vs. Oregon on Dec. 29. OU defensive players Perrion Winfrey, Nik Bonitto, Brian Asamoah and Isaiah Thomas have all opted out and have entered the 2022 NFL Draft.