Following a 79-62 loss to No. 12 Baylor, the No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners experienced their second consecutive defeat, this time against No. 6 Kansas, with a final score of 67-57. This drops their overall record to 18-8 and 6-7 in conference play. The Sooners were without key players, as both John Hugley (Knee) and Rivaldo Soares (Ankle) were sidelined. Jalon Moore contributed 17 points, and Javian McCollum added 15. However, their efforts were not enough to secure a victory against the Jayhawks, who received strong performances with 20 points from Hunter Dickinson and 15 from Johnny Furphy. In the first half, the Sooners started strong, enjoying an 11-point lead at one juncture. They particularly excelled from behind the arc, shooting 7-12 (58.3%) from three-point range. In contrast, the Jayhawks struggled, managing only 3-12 (25.0%) from behind the arc. Jalon Moore was a standout performer, contributing 13 points in the first half within 18 minutes, and the Sooners seemed to be in control until the last few minutes when Kansas gained momentum. Ultimately, at the conclusion of the first half, the Sooners held a 34-29 lead. In the second half, Oklahoma's offense experienced a significant slowdown, providing an opportunity for the Jayhawks to capitalize. The Sooners struggled notably from behind the arc, shooting a mere 1-11 (9.1%) and making only four field goals throughout the half. Their overall field goal percentage plummeted to a dismal 4-22 (18.2%) in the second half. In contrast, Kansas exhibited an efficient offensive performance, shooting an impressive 13-28 (46.4%) from the field. The Sooners' inability to score effectively ultimately played a pivotal role in their loss. Let's examine the player grades of McCollum, Moore, and six other Sooners in the loss to Kansas

STARTERS

Advertisement

Javian McCollum: B+

Javian McCollum (2) is defended by Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) (Alonso Adams)

In 31 minutes, McCollum contributed 15 points, three rebounds, three turnovers, and an assist. He had a 0-1 record on two-pointers, went 3-6 on three-point attempts, and a perfect 6-6 on free throws. Starting the game 3-3 on his first three three-pointers, McCollum displayed a strong offensive performance, highlighting the need for more shot opportunities. However, the downside was the three turnovers, indicating an area for improvement in his game. Despite this, McCollum played well, showcasing his offensive prowess and ability to make challenging three-pointers.

Milos Uzan: C

Uzan logged 36 minutes, contributing 11 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one turnover. He had a shooting split of 1-8 on two-pointers, 2-4 on three-point attempts, and 3-4 on free throws. Uzan displayed early proficiency from behind the arc and showcased aggression. However, he encountered difficulties, particularly on two-pointers, struggling with missed layups. While he had some positive moments, there were also instances of inconsistency. Uzan faced challenges in scoring during the second half, going 0-5 from the field, with all three of his second-half points coming from free throws. It seemed he was missing shots he typically makes.

Otega Oweh: D

In 23 minutes, Oweh contributed 3 points, four rebounds, one assist, one block, and one turnover. His shooting performance included going 1-5 on two-pointers, 0-2 on three-point attempts, and 1-4 on free throws. Unfortunately, Oweh faced difficulties getting into a rhythm in this game, struggling offensively. This continues a recent trend of offensive challenges for Oweh in conference play. On a positive note, he did manage a notable block during the game.

Jalon Moore: B+

Jalon Moore (14) shoots a three point basket (Alonso Adams)

In 35 minutes, Moore contributed 17 points, eight rebounds, two turnovers, one steal, and one assist. His shooting performance included going 3-5 on two-pointers, 2-5 on three-point attempts, and 5-6 on free throws. Moore showcased an impressive offensive display in the first half, making three-pointers and scoring at the rim, playing a significant role in Oklahoma's early lead. However, his offensive impact diminished in the second half, as he managed just four points, all from the free-throw line. Despite the second-half struggles, Moore stood out as the Sooners' best player in the first half, playing a pivotal role in their initial lead.

Sam Godwin: D+

In 23 minutes, Godwin contributed 6 points, three rebounds, two turnovers, and a block. His shooting performance included going 2-7 on two-pointers and 2-3 on free throws. Given the increased playing time due to injuries, Godwin had some positive moments but also faced challenges. There were instances of difficulty with catching the ball and struggles in defensive rebounding. Despite missing several shots, it's worth noting that he was up against a tough matchup. Overall, it presented a challenging game for Godwin.

Bench

Luke Northweather: D+

Porter Moser talks to forward Luke Northweather (Alonso Adams)

In 16 minutes, Northweather recorded 2 points, two turnovers, one rebound, and one assist. His shooting performance included going 1-1 on two-pointers and 0-3 on three-point attempts. It was not one of his standout performances. Northweather faced challenges, particularly when handling the ball, leading to turnovers. He seemed uncertain about his actions after catching the ball. Defensively and on the boards, he also encountered difficulties. Given the circumstances and the demands placed on the redshirt freshman, it was undoubtedly a tough outing for Northweather.

Le'Tre Darthard: C-



In 28 minutes, Darthard contributed 3 points, four rebounds, and one assist, shooting 1-2 on three-pointers. In the absence of Soares or Hugley, there was an expectation for him to play a pivotal role in securing a victory. Darthard showcased some solid defensive moments, but also encountered challenges. While he managed to hit a three-pointer in the first half, he struggled to find ways to contribute offensively in the latter part of the game.

Maks Klanjscek: B

Klanjscek logged 7 minutes, registering 0 points, one rebound, and one assist. He attempted one three-pointer but did not connect. Prior to this game, Klanjscek had not seen significant minutes in conference play, but due to the absence of Soares, he was called upon against Kansas. Despite limited playing time, he held his own and provided valuable minutes, contributing with a noteworthy assist.

Highest-graded player(s): McCollum and Moore (B+)

Lowest-graded player: Otega Oweh (D)

Team average: C

The Sooners will enjoy a bye week and are scheduled to resume play against Oklahoma State on Saturday, February 24th, in Stillwater at 3:00 pm.