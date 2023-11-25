Oklahoma moves to 6-0 after taking down #23 USC. A game-winning tip-in from Otega Oweh gave the Sooners the win by a final score of 72-70. The Sooners secured the Rady Children’s Invitational trophy thanks to an impressive performance as a team. Find out which players shined the most and how they graded out in the victory.

STARTERS

Milos Uzan: A-

Uzan played 31 minutes and totaled 10 points, four assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one turnover. He shot 2-6 on two-pointers and 2-5 on three-pointers. His offensive rating was 108, and his usage rate was 20. It was Uzan’s best game of the season. He had a few big baskets down the stretch and made some really nice plays as a facilitator. Uzan finally got a few threes to drop. It wasn’t a flashy game, but he performed really well.

Javian McCollum: A+

In 36 minutes played, McCollum totaled 18 points, three assists, two rebounds, two turnovers, and a steal. He had an offensive rating of 117 and a usage rate of 23. McCollum was 6-9 on two-pointers and 2-6 on three-pointers. USC is known for its star-studded backcourt. Collier and Ellis have been putting on shows all season long, but McCollum stole the show. He was incredible. McCollum was by far, the best player on the floor. He hit multiple difficult shots and answered the call each time the Sooners called on him. Another underrated aspect of his performance is his blocking-out ability. McCollum is elite.

Otega Oweh: A

Oweh played 29 minutes, scored 16 points, grabbed four rebounds, turned the ball over four times, and had one assist and one steal. He shot 6-10 on two-pointers and 1-1 from three-pointers. Oweh’s offensive rating was 100, and his usage rate was 27. He made a few bad plays down the stretch, but that can be somewhat forgotten since he tipped in the game-winner. Oweh has also continued to knock down the three when he’s open. His driving abilities are elite. It was a great performance from Oweh on the defensive end, especially.

Jalon Moore: B+

Moore had 4 points, six rebounds, two assists, and a block in 27 minutes. He was 2-4 on two-pointers and 0-2 on three-pointers. His offensive rating was 102, and his usage rate was 11. Moore didn’t have another career day, but overall, it was a solid performance. His defense was very good, especially down the stretch. Moore did a great job of using his athleticism. Both of his two scores came off of dunks.

Sam Godwin: B

Godwin played just 14 minutes and had 2 points, five rebounds, and a steal. He was 1-2 from the field. Godwin had an offensive rating of 87 and a usage rate of 19. He played the fewest minutes among players who played for the Sooners today. It wasn’t a bad performance from Godwin. He stayed hot on the offensive boards and gave the Sooners many second-chance opportunities. Hugley was Oklahoma’s best option at the five today, which resulted in fewer Godwin minutes.

Bench

John Hugley: A+

Hugley played a season-high 26 minutes and totaled 14 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three turnovers. He shot 1-3 on two-pointers and a perfect 4-4 from behind the arc. Hugley had an offensive rating of 137 and a usage rate of 20. He was phenomenal in this game. Hugley was on fire from behind the arc. He has been all season. He’s 70% from behind the arc on the season so far. Hugley also had a really nice bucket in the paint. His shooting made a huge impact on this game. This is the performance that the Sooners were hoping for when they signed him this past off-season.

Rivaldo Soares: B+

In 21 minutes, Soares totaled 5 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a turnover. He shot 2-2 on two-pointers and 0-1 on three-pointers. Soares had an offensive rating of 125 and a usage rate of 14. Sure, it was only five points, but Soares had a really nice game and scored his points in key situations. He provided the Sooners with 21 solid minutes. His defense was very solid. Soares can guard anyone on the floor, and it shows. He seemed to always make the right play, even though that wasn’t scoring much.

Le'Tre Darthard: C+

Darthard played 16 minutes and had 3 points and one turnover. He shot 0-2 on two-pointers and 1-3 on three-pointers. Darthard was also 0-1 from the free-throw line. His offensive rating was 51, and his usage rate was 18. Putting his missed late free throw aside, Darthard played a solid game. He drilled a three and played good defense. Darthard just needs to knock down free throws late in the game, especially on the front end of a 1-and-1. Oweh’s game-winner was great, but that could have been avoided if Darthard had made two free throws.

Kenpom MVP: Javian McCollum

Highest-graded player(s): Hugley and McCollum (A+)

Lowest-graded player(s): Le’Tre Darthard (C+)

Team average: A