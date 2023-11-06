The Sooners won their first game of the 2023-24 season as they took down Central Michigan 89-59. Here are player grades from the opening night victory:

STARTERS

Milos Uzan: B-

In 30 minutes played, Uzan totaled 6 points, four assists, four turnovers, and a block. He shot 2-6 from the field, 1-2 from behind the arc, and 1-2 from the free-throw line. It was not the prettiest of performances for the sophomore guard, but there was still some good. Uzan needs to clean up on the turnovers, and he needs to be more aggressive offensively. He had multiple nice passes, but again, he needs to score more. There was a good play where he spun and went up and under for the layup. That is what he needs to do more of.

Javian McCollum: A

McCollum played 29 minutes and posted 19 points, two rebounds, an assist, and a block. He was 7-12 from the field, 3-6 from downtown, and 2-2 from the free throw line. McCollum did not disappoint in his Oklahoma debut. He looked great. McCollum looked better than expected on the defensive end. He looked good as a primary ball handler as he finished with zero turnovers. He looked very smooth and under control. He was good about picking when to use his speed. McCollum can fill it up, and he did just that tonight.

Otega Oweh: A

Oweh tied his career-high in points with 18. In addition to his 18 points, Oweh totaled eight rebounds, three steals, and a block. He was 8-13 from the field, 1-1 from behind the arc, and 1-3 from the free throw line. He made an impact on both sides of the floor. Oweh thrived in transition and was very good at getting downhill. The Sooners even went to him in a few iso situations. One of the things that surprised me the most was the flashes he showed shooting the ball. He knocked down a mid-range pull-up and hit an open three. He needs to become confident from behind the arc, as that is his next step.

Jalon Moore: B+

Moore did not play in the final 8 minutes of the game due to a tweaked hamstring. He ended up playing 17 minutes and totaling 9 points, three rebounds, one block, and one steal. Moore showcased his athleticism early as he caught an alley-oop from Uzan. I was impressed by how many times Moore attempted to dunk over defenders. He looked great in transition and was good at getting to the free-throw line, as he scored seven out of his ten points from the line. I would like to see him be even more aggressive offensively.

Sam Godwin: C-

Godwin scored 5 points, all of which occurred from the free-throw line. He did not attempt a field goal in the 13 minutes he played. When Moore was not in the game with Godwin, it seemed like Central Michigan was getting any offensive rebound they wanted. Godwin struggled tonight. He needs to be better. He did not bring too much to the table, which could be a factor as to why the Sooners got out to slow starts to begin each half. Godwin can be better, and while I do not expect him to continue starting, I do expect improvement from him.

Bench

John Hugley: B+

Hugley was Oklahoma’s best big man tonight. In 18 minutes, he posted 10 points and five rebounds on 3-4 shooting from the field, 0-1 from behind the arc, and 4-4 from the free-throw line. I was impressed. Hugley moved a lot better than expected. I would like to see the Sooners go to him more on the block because when they did, he looked good. Defensively, Hugley did a lot of nice things. He was consistently providing good help. The more he continues to get in shape, the better he will get. Solid start to the season from Hugley.

Le'Tre Darthard: B+

Darthard only had 5 points, but he also had three steals, three rebounds, two assists, and a block. He played 23 minutes and shot 1-3 from the field with all of his attempts coming from behind the arc. He was 2-3 from the free-throw line. He was very active defensively, and it was evident that he was an elite defender. Darthard did a lot of nice things on both ends of the floor. I’d like to see him take more shots, but overall, I thought he played well.

Rivaldo Soares: B

Soares played 24 minutes in tonight’s game and scored 3 points on 1-2 shooting from the field. His ability to shoot the ball has been a surprise. Soares also played well defensively and had a really nice block. He will play a lot of minutes this year. Soares was solid tonight.

Luke Northweather: B

He only attempted one shot, but that one shot was very impressive. Northweather played 13 minutes, scored 3 points, and grabbed 2 rebounds on 1-1 shooting from the field. He hit a pump fake side step three. It was something you would see an NBA point guard do. Northweather flashed. The Sooners need to find him more. I would like to see him improve his post-defense.

Kaden Cooper: B

Cooper played 7 minutes and had 5 points. He was 1-2 from behind the three-point line. He looked good when he was in, though it was a small sample size. I would like to see him get some more minutes, but with the amount of depth this team has, it is unclear where that can come from.