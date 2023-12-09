In the third and final Crimson and Cardinal classic, the Sooners beat Arkansas 79-70. Javian McCollum was, once again, exceptional, as he had a game-high 20 points. Take a look at how McCollum, and seven other Sooners graded out in Oklahoma's ninth win of the 2023-24 campaign:

STARTERS

Javian McCollum: A+

Oklahoma's Javian McCollum (2) dribbling past Arkansas Layden Blocker (6) (Nathan J. Fish)

In 34 minutes played, McCollum totaled a game-high 20 points. He also had five rebounds, four assists, three turnovers, and a steal. He shot 3-6 on two-pointers, 2-7 on three-pointers, and 8-8 on free throws. McCollum had an offensive rating of 117 and a usage rate of 29. He was excellent and made many great shots. When it felt like Arkansas was going to make a run, McCollum had an answer. His ability to make difficult shots and score when needed is huge for this team. His defense was also very solid. McCollum did a great job of getting to the free-throw line and drawing fouls. It was an excellent performance for the star guard.

Milos Uzan: B+

Uzan played 33 minutes and had 11 points, three steals, three turnovers, two assists, and two rebounds. He shot 3-6 on two-pointers, 1-4 on three-pointers, and 2-2 on free throws. Uzan had an offensive rating of 90 and a usage rate of 20. He did a great job facilitating and made some big shots to stop the Razorbacks' momentum. Although he missed a few open three-pointers, he was excellent at scoring at the rim. Having a point guard like Uzan is a huge blessing for the Sooners.

Otega Oweh: A-

Otega Oweh (3) celebrating after drilling a three-pointer (Nathan J. Fish)

In 27 minutes played, Oweh posted 14 points, two rebounds, and one assist. Oweh had an offensive rating of 171, which was the highest on the team. His usage rate was 14. Oweh shot 4-5 on two-pointers and 2-2 on three-pointers. His growth has been evident. Oweh knocked down two three-pointers in a game for the second time in his career. One of those threes was with a defender in his face. The biggest question with Oweh was whether he would continue to play well when opponents could match his athleticism, Arkansas is a very athletic team and Oweh played very well.

Jalon Moore: C

In 17 minutes, Moore totaled 0 points, five rebounds, and a steal. He was 0-2 on two-pointers and 0-2 on three-pointers. Moore's offensive rating was zero, and his usage rate was 14. He was in foul trouble, which limited his minutes. He did not do anything offensively and took a few poor shots, but he did play well defensively.

Sam Godwin: A

Godwin played 24 minutes and had 7 points, four rebounds, an assist, and a steal. He shot 2-3 on two-pointers and 3-4 on free throws. Godwin's offensive rating was 133, and his usage rate was 14. He played very well, in fact, much better than anticipated. Godwin had a lot of nice plays defensively and played 24 very solid minutes against an incredibly athletic team.

Bench

John Hugley: B-

Hugley had 7 points, four rebounds, and two turnovers in 16 minutes played. He had an offensive rating of 109 and a usage rate of 24. Hugley shot 2-3 on two-pointers and 3-4 on free throws. He had a few nice post moves and got to the free-throw line a solid amount. Hugley had some struggles in this game, but overall it was a solid performance.

Rivaldo Soares: A+

Rivaldo Soares (5) blocking Arkansas' Khalif Battle (0) (Nathan J. Fish)

In 26 minutes played, Soares totaled 13 points, seven rebounds, an assist, and a steal. He shot 2-3 on two-pointers and 1-1 on three-pointers. Soares had an offensive rating of 150, and a usage rate of 18. He played a great game. Soares made a ton of winning plays on both ends of the floor and was excellent both offensively and defensively. He was matched up with Arkansas' Trevon Brazile and handled that matchup very well. Soares was huge for the Sooners in this game.

Le'Tre Darthard: B+

Darthard played 22 minutes and totaled 7 points, two assists, and a rebound. He shot 2-3 on two-pointers and 1-2 on three-pointers. Darthard's offensive rating was 118, and his usage rate was 15. He played well defensively, had two nice floaters, and nailed an open three off of a beautiful ball reversal by the Sooners. 3-and-D, that's his role, and he played that very well in this game.

Kenpom MVP: Javian McCollum

Highest-graded player(s): McCollum and Soares (A+)

Lowest-graded player: Jalon Moore (C)

Team average: B+