In a closely contested and ugly game, the Oklahoma Sooners clinched a crucial 66-62 victory over Oklahoma State, advancing their record to 18-6 with a 6-5 standing in conference play. Despite the less-than-ideal nature of the game, the final outcome was of utmost importance, and the Sooners couldn't afford to lose this pivotal contest. The first half witnessed offensive struggles from both teams, but the Sooners held the edge as Oklahoma State managed only a dismal 21.9% shooting from the field. Heading into halftime with a 31-26 lead, Oklahoma faced a resilient comeback effort from the Cowboys early in the second half. The Sooners encountered challenges, including three technical fouls and a flagrant foul within the initial five minutes of the second half. Notably, a technical foul on Oklahoma center Sam Godwin, while on the bench, led to his fifth foul at the 16:39 mark. Despite falling behind, a pivotal three-pointer from Le’Tre Darthard and effective late-game execution propelled the Sooners to a victory. While the Sooners found themselves in a closer game than expected and ugly game, the ultimate result was a win. Jalon Moore emerged as the leading scorer for Oklahoma, contributing 15 points, while Javon Small led Oklahoma State with a game-high 17 points. Let's delve into the performances of Moore and eight other Sooners in this challenging Bedlam victory.

STARTERS

Javian McCollum: D

In a 31-minute appearance, McCollum contributed 7 points, two assists, two rebounds, two turnovers, and a block. He struggled with his shooting, going 0-1 on two-pointers and 1-6 on three-pointers, but managed a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line. McCollum's offensive rating was 74, with a usage rate of 20. Unfortunately, McCollum faced difficulties in being a consistent offensive scorer, impacting the team's overall performance. Defensive lapses further added to his challenging outing. Offensively, McCollum could benefit from being more aggressive, particularly by driving to the basket and drawing fouls. Despite the struggles, McCollum's flawless free-throw shooting in the final minutes emerged as a bright spot, proving crucial to preventing a potential loss.

Milos Uzan: C+

Milos Uzan (12) passes the ball as Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Javon Small (12) defends (Alonzo Adams)

In 34 minutes of play, Uzan contributed 8 points, six assists, four rebounds, and three turnovers. He posted an offensive rating of 108 with a usage rate of 17. Uzan's shooting performance included going 2-3 on two-pointers, 1-2 on three-pointers, and 1-2 on free throws. Overall, it was a solid showing from Uzan, marked by a few impressive shots. One area for improvement is his aggressiveness; taking only five shots from the field may not be sufficient. Uzan's proficiency with the floater is notable, and incorporating it more into his offensive approach could enhance his scoring impact. While effective as a facilitator, Uzan did commit a few bad turnovers.



Otega Oweh: F

In a limited 14-minute appearance, Oweh contributed 5 points, four rebounds, three turnovers, and a block. His shooting performance included going 2-3 on two-pointers, 0-1 on three-pointers, and 1-2 on free throws. Oweh's offensive rating was 64, and he operated with a high usage rate of 32. Unfortunately, foul trouble plagued Oweh, keeping him sidelined for a significant portion of the game. Offensively, he struggled to make a consistent impact, often following up a positive play with a mistake. Overall, it was a subpar performance for Oweh on both ends of the court.

Jalon Moore: A

Jalon Moore (14) celebrates after scoring (Alonzo Adams)

In a substantial 31-minute performance, Moore led the team with 15 points, also contributing a team-high eight rebounds, four blocks, two turnovers, and a steal. Operating with a usage rate of 22, Moore posted an offensive rating of 102. His shooting performance included going 4-6 on two-pointers, 1-3 on three-pointers, and 4-6 on free throws. Moore's contribution was exceptional, making multiple impressive plays on both ends of the court, particularly down the stretch. Offensively, he showcased effectiveness in scoring down low. Defensively, Moore stood out as a rim-protector, influencing numerous shots, especially in critical moments. Overall, Moore delivered a standout performance, making significant contributions to secure the win.

Sam Godwin: F-

In an 11-minute stint, Godwin contributed 2 points, four rebounds, an assist, and a turnover. He shot 0-1 on two-pointers and 2-2 on free throws, resulting in an offensive rating of 99 and a usage rate of 19. Godwin faced challenges in the first half, struggling to stay on the court due to foul trouble—a recurring issue for him. Additionally, he missed an easy layup to start the game. The second half saw Godwin accumulating two technical fouls, quickly reaching the five-foul limit, with one technical even occurring while he was on the bench. Consequently, Godwin fouled out with 16:39 left to play, marking a subpar performance.

Bench

Le'Tre Darthard: A

Le'Tre Darthard (0) celebrates after a last second basket during the first half (Alonzo Adams)

In a 27-minute appearance, Darthard contributed 9 points, four rebounds, and a block. He excelled from beyond the arc, going 3-4 on three-pointers but missed a free throw attempt. With an impressive offensive rating of 161 and a modest usage rate of 6, Darthard's performance stood out. Notably, he hit a crucial three-pointer late in the game, putting the Sooners in the lead. Another significant contribution was a key three-pointer at the end of the first half. Defensively, Darthard showcased his prowess, making numerous impactful plays, including denying entry to the paint in the final minutes. Despite taking only four shots, his aggression on both ends of the court provided a substantial lift off the bench for the Sooners.

John Hugley: C

In a 12-minute appearance, Hugley contributed 7 points, two rebounds, and a block. He shot 2-5 on two-pointers, 1-1 on three-pointers, and 0-2 on free throws, posting an offensive rating of 85 with a usage rate of 28. While he showcased some positive offensive moments, including a three-pointer in the first half, Hugley had a challenging defensive performance.



Rivaldo Soares: B+

Rivaldo Soares (5) celebrates in front of forward Jalon Moore (14) after making a basket and getting fouled (Bryan Terry)

In a 30-minute stint, Soares contributed 8 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block, and one turnover. He posted an offensive rating of 91 with a usage rate of 16. Soares displayed versatility, shooting 2-3 on two-pointers, 1-3 on three-pointers, and 1-4 on free throws. Continuing his trend of impactful performances, Soares has been one of Oklahoma's standout players lately, and this game was no exception. While the first half had its ups and downs for him, Soares elevated his play in the second half. Notably, he secured the game-winning steal and made multiple clutch baskets at the rim down the stretch. Demonstrating confidence and playing at his peak, Soares remains a key asset for Oklahoma.



Luke Northweather: B+

In a crucial 10-minute second-half stint, Northweather made a significant impact, contributing 5 points, three assists, and a rebound. He posted an offensive rating of 123 with a usage rate of 32, shooting 0-1 on two-pointers, 1-3 on three-pointers, and a perfect 2-2 on free throws. Forced into action due to Godwin fouling out early in the second half, Northweather showcased immediate offensive impact. While there is room for improvement on the defensive end, he ran the floor well, displayed confident shooting, and exhibited strong passing skills. Northweather's performance made a compelling case for increased playing time in future games.

Kenpom MVP: Jalon Moore

Highest-graded player(s): Moore and Darthard (A)

Lowest-graded player: Sam Godwin (F-)

Team average: C

Up next, the Oklahoma Sooners will hit the road to face the Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas, on Tuesday, February 13th, at 8:00 pm.