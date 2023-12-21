The Sooners experienced their initial defeat of the 2023-24 season when North Carolina defeated them 81-69. Oklahoma's performance was subpar, characterized by a lackluster display. A total of 18 turnovers plagued the Sooners throughout the game. Despite a positive aspect where Oklahoma managed to narrow the lead to just five points late in the game, it proved insufficient for Porter Moser's squad. The Tar Heels had all the answers at that point. Now, let's assess the individual performances of the eight Sooners in their inaugural loss of the season.

STARTERS

Advertisement

Javian McCollum: C-

Javian McCollum (2) dribbiling past RJ David (4) (Jim Demon)

In a 32-minute appearance, McCollum accumulated 14 points, three assists, two turnovers, and two rebounds. His shooting performance included making 4-12 on two-pointers and 2-5 on three-pointers. McCollum registered an offensive rating of 90 and a usage rate of 14. While facing difficulties in scoring early in the game, he exhibited a turnaround by heating up late in the match. Despite some efficiency concerns, McCollum concluded with a commendable statistical outing. The challenge for Oklahoma lies in ensuring McCollum's consistent scoring throughout the entire game, a facet that he had successfully delivered in previous matches but presented a different story in this particular game.

Milos Uzan: C

In his 32-minute stint, Uzan amassed 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two turnovers. Notably, he registered an offensive rating of 95 and a usage rate of 18. Uzan's shooting record comprised 3-5 on two-pointers, 1-3 on three-pointers, and 1-4 on free throws. Similar to McCollum, Uzan exhibited a lack of early aggression. While acknowledged as a proficient facilitator, there's a call for Uzan to embrace more assertiveness on occasion. Although it wasn't his worst performance, the Sooners could have benefited from a greater scoring contribution from him. Notably, Uzan encountered challenges in free throw shooting, missing a few crucial attempts.

Otega Oweh: A

Otega Oweh driving to the basket (Jim Dedmon)

In a 32-minute display, Oweh delivered a standout performance with a career-high 23 points. Accompanying his scoring, he contributed five rebounds, three turnovers, and two steals. Oweh's shooting prowess was evident, going 5-8 on two-pointers, 1-2 on three-pointers, and an impressive 10-11 on free throws. He boasted an offensive rating of 130 and a usage rate of 26. Oweh's overall game was exceptional, particularly excelling in drawing fouls and converting free throws. Adding to his offensive repertoire, he successfully connected on another three-pointer. Defensively, Oweh showcased a solid performance for the majority of the game, establishing himself as the standout player for Oklahoma in this matchup.

Jalon Moore: C+

In 17 minutes, Moore contributed 9 points, five rebounds, and unfortunately, five turnovers. His shooting performance included making 3-4 on two-pointers, 1-2 on three-pointers, and 0-2 on free throws. Moore registered an offensive rating of 77 and a usage rate of 35, marking the highest in the game. His performance was characterized by a mix of positive and negative aspects, presenting a perplexing scenario. Moore encountered significant struggles early on and throughout the entire game, particularly in handling turnovers, some of which proved to be costly, and missed free throws. On the positive side, he demonstrated excellence in finishing around the rim, utilizing his athleticism effectively.

Sam Godwin: C+

In a 16-minute stint, Godwin accumulated 2 points, four rebounds, and two turnovers. His offensive rating was 70, coupled with a usage rate of 14. Godwin's shooting record showed 0-1 on two-pointers and a perfect 2-2 on free throws. Unfortunately, he fouled out of the game, grappling with foul trouble throughout the entire match. Despite facing challenges defensively, Godwin displayed prowess in grabbing offensive rebounds. However, the persistent foul trouble hindered his ability to establish a solid foothold in the game.

Bench

Le'Tre Darthard: C+

Le'Tre Darthard taking the ball up the floor (Jim Dedmon)

In his 22-minute appearance, Darthard contributed 6 points and three rebounds. His shooting performance included making 2-7 on three-pointers. Darthard's offensive rating stood at 100, with a usage rate of 13. Despite hitting a crucial three-pointer late in the game, he struggled to consistently connect from beyond the arc. A desirable improvement would involve him being more aggressive offensively, especially inside the three-point line. On the defensive end, Darthard showcased excellence, providing valuable support for Oklahoma throughout the game.

Rivaldo Soares: C

In his 27-minute outing, Soares accumulated 5 points, eight rebounds, and two turnovers. His shooting record included 1-2 on two-pointers, 0-2 on three-pointers, and a perfect 3-3 on free throws. Soares registered an offensive rating of 77, with a usage rate of 13. Despite a promising start and contributing positively on the defensive end, his overall performance fell short of expectations. Soares made some questionable decisions offensively and missed open looks, indicating areas for improvement. While showcasing glimpses of effectiveness, there was room for Soares to deliver a more impactful performance in this game.

John Hugley: C

In his 19-minute appearance, Hugley recorded 0 points, two rebounds, two turnovers, and a block. His shooting performance included 0-1 on two-pointers, 0-2 on three-pointers, and 0-2 on free throws. Hugley's offensive rating was 9, with a usage rate of 15. While showcasing moments of defensive brilliance, notably with a substantial block late in the game, the Sooners were unable to capitalize on that particular play. Despite these positive defensive contributions, Hugley faced challenges, particularly on the offensive end, struggling to score and remaining inconsistent. Oklahoma would benefit from Hugley's enhanced offensive consistency in future games.

Highest-graded player: Otega Oweh (A)

Lowest-graded player: Javian McCollum (C-)

Team average: C+

Next on the schedule, the 10-1 Sooners are set to compete against Central Arkansas on Thursday, December 28th at 5:00 p.m.