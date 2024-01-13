The No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners were unable to break their streak of losses at Allen Fieldhouse, falling to the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks 78-66. Despite trailing by just one point at halftime, the second half belonged entirely to Kansas. One notable area where Kansas outperformed Oklahoma was in turnovers, as the Jayhawks committed just 2, while the Sooners struggled with 11. Hunter Dickinson and K.J. Adams of Kansas exhibited dominance, with Dickinson scoring 24 points and Adams contributing 21. This loss brings Oklahoma's season record to 13-3, with a 1-2 mark in conference play. Now, let's assess the performances of nine players from Oklahoma's loss to Kansas:

STARTERS

Milos Uzan: A+

Milos Uzan (12) going up for a layup (Jay Biggerstaff)

In 31 minutes on the court, Uzan delivered an impressive performance, amassing 15 points, three assists, one rebound, and a single turnover. Boasting an offensive rating of 118 and a usage rate of 23, Uzan showcased efficiency, shooting 4-8 on two-pointers, 2-5 on three-pointers, and a perfect 1-1 on free throws. Once again, Uzan played a pivotal role for the Sooners, contributing significantly with crucial baskets while maintaining ball security. Despite his consistently strong performances, there's a sense that Uzan has the potential to elevate his game even further, hinting at the possibility of a breakout performance in the future.

Javian McCollum: C+

In 35 minutes of play, McCollum accumulated 17 points, four rebounds, and three assists, displaying efficiency with a 4-4 performance on two-pointers, 1-5 on three-pointers, and 6-7 on free throws. Despite boasting an offensive rating of 97 and a notable usage rate of 42, McCollum grappled with six turnovers, which marred an otherwise solid performance. While his first half showcased an impressive display, contributing significantly to the team, the second half saw a huge decline with only two points scored. In a crucial matchup against Kansas, it was imperative for Oklahoma's leading scorer to maintain his first-half momentum throughout the game. McCollum's recurring struggle with turnovers in recent games emphasizes the need for improvement in this aspect of his game.

Otega Oweh: A-

Otega Oweh after making an and-one layup (Jay Biggerstaff)

In 29 minutes of play, Oweh showcased a well-rounded performance, contributing 12 points, six rebounds, two blocks, an assist, and a turnover. His shooting stats included 4-13 on two-pointers, 1-2 on three-pointers, and 1-3 on free throws. Oweh exhibited an offensive rating of 83 with a notable usage rate of 29. Following struggles in the previous two conference games, this outing marked a significant rebound for him. Oweh's defensive contributions were solid, and he managed to provide scoring on the offensive end, displaying confidence in his three-point shot. Such performances from Oweh align with the consistent contributions Oklahoma needs to enhance its overall play.

Jalon Moore: B-

In his 20 minutes on the court, Moore contributed 5 points, 11 rebounds, and a block. His offensive rating was 53, accompanied by a low usage rate of just 7. Moore's shooting performance included 2-5 on two-pointers, 0-1 on three-pointers, and 1-2 on free throws. Foul trouble limited his playing time during a significant portion of the first half. While he showcased positive moments on both ends of the court, there were also some less favorable instances. Serving as Oklahoma's primary option for defending Adams, Moore faced challenges and was scored on frequently. However, he excelled on the boards, showcasing his effectiveness in rebounding.

Sam Godwin: B-

Sam Godwin (10) going up for a floater (Jay Biggerstaff)

In his 22-minute appearance, Godwin contributed 6 points and four rebounds. With an impressive offensive rating of 147 and a usage rate of 13, he shot efficiently, going 2-4 from the field and a perfect 2-2 from the free-throw line. Godwin faced the challenging assignment of guarding Dickinson, which impacted his defensive performance. While he displayed effectiveness early in the game with significant plays, his impact diminished as the game progressed.

Bench

John Hugley: C

In his brief 10-minute stint, Hugley contributed 3 points, two rebounds, and two turnovers. His shooting performance included going 1-4 on two-pointers, 0-1 on three-pointers, and 1-2 on free throws. Despite posting an offensive rating of 53, which was the lowest on the team, he carried a team-high usage rate of 42. Hugley's struggle with foul trouble was a significant drawback in this game. Although his individual performance wasn't terrible, his limited time on the court due to fouls detracted from his overall impact.

Le'Tre Darthard: C-

Darthard logged 17 minutes, securing 0 points and two rebounds while going 0-2 from beyond the arc. His offensive rating was 0, and he maintained a usage rate of 5. Assessing Darthard's performance, there are neither significant flaws nor notable positive contributions. To maintain his role, he will need to find ways to make a more noticeable impact on the game.

Rivaldo Soares: C

Rivaldo Soares going up for a layup (Jay Biggerstaff)

Soares played 26 minutes and had 2 points, seven rebounds, and a turnover. He had an offensive rating of 53 and a usage rate of 7. Soares shot 1-2 on two-pointers and 0-1 on three-pointers. There were some good moments, particularly with hustle plays. But there were also a lot of bad moments, both offensively and defensively. At times, it felt as if he was getting out of his role.

Luke Northweather: A+

In just eight minutes of play, Northweather recorded a career-high with 6 points and contributed one assist, showcasing his accuracy with a 2-3 performance on three-pointers. The first half compelled Oklahoma to turn to Northweather due to foul trouble for both Hugley and Moore. Although he remained scoreless in the initial two minutes, Northweather notably avoided making any mistakes, signaling a positive development. In the second half, the Sooners revisited the redshirt freshman amid foul trouble, and Northweather delivered two successful three-pointers in six minutes. His ability to make an impact and force his presence on the court signifies significant growth for Northweather, highlighting his readiness. This performance not only adds depth to Oklahoma's roster but also presents a compelling case for Moser to consider Northweather in the rotation moving forward.

Highest-graded player(s): Northweather and Uzan (A+)

Lowest-graded player: Le'Tre Darthard (C-)

Team average: B-

Up next: The Sooners will take on West Virginia at home on Wednesday, January 7th, at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN+.

