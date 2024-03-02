Kelvin Sampson returned to Norman, bringing the No. 1 Houston Cougars with him. Prior to the game, it was widely acknowledged that a nearly flawless performance would be needed to overcome the Cougars. Following a subpar offensive showing against Iowa State, concerns were raised about Oklahoma's offensive capabilities. However, the Sooners demonstrated a better start in the early minutes, hitting 3 out of 4 attempts from behind the arc with 11:44 remaining in the first half, even though they still trailed 22-18 at that juncture. Despite the challenges, they managed to take a lead of 41-39 with 2:14 left in the first half. As the first half concluded, the Sooners found themselves trailing No. 1 Houston 48-45. Remarkably, in just one half, Oklahoma equaled the total points they scored against Iowa State. The team displayed impressive shooting, going 14-28 (50%) from the field and 7-13 (53.8%) from behind the arc. However, Houston outperformed them, shooting 18-27 (66.7%) from the field and 5-8 (62.5%) from three-point range. All eight Sooners who played in the first half scored. Notably, the 45 points scored by the Sooners were the most the Cougars had conceded in a first half this season. J’Wan Roberts led all scorers in the first half with 16 points, though he left the game and headed to the locker room late in that half. With 19:02 left to play, Houston forward Ja’Vier Francis picked up his fourth foul, adding to the challenges for the Cougars, who already had a thin frontcourt heading into the game. Despite this setback, Houston quickly surged to a 56-47 lead with 17:34 left, courtesy of back-to-back threes from LJ Cryer. By the 12:20 mark, the Cougars extended their lead to thirteen points. Although facing a thirteen-point deficit, the Sooners displayed resilience. A three-pointer from Le’Tre Darthard cut the lead to just six points with 7:36 left to play. Darthard continued to contribute, reducing the lead to four with under five minutes remaining. Heading into the final 3:54 of the game, the Sooners trailed 80-74. Sam Godwin's layup cut the lead to two points with 1:40 left. However, Houston's Emmanuel Sharp responded with a crucial three-pointer to push the lead back to five. The teams continued to exchange blows, and with 30.5 seconds remaining, the Sooners trailed 85-82 but had possession. Godwin was fouled and sent to the line with 17.9 seconds to play. Making one free throw, he narrowed the lead to just one. Despite missing the second free throw, Jalon Moore's tap-out, saved by Milos Uzan, gave the Sooners another opportunity. Javian McCollum stepped up once again, tying the game with 11.8 seconds to play.

In the final moments, Houston's Jamal Shead missed his first attempt, but a fadeaway on his second attempt secured the win for the Houston Cougars. Despite the loss, the Sooners put up a remarkable fight and made it incredibly challenging for the No. 1 Houston Cougars. This loss moves the Sooners to 19-10 and 7-9 in conference play. Check out the player grades from Oklahoma’s 87-85 loss to Houston. (Alonso Adams)

Player grades

Javian McCollum: A

In a 35-minute performance, McCollum contributed 12 points, eight assists, two rebounds, one turnover, and one steal. He shot 1-3 on two-pointers, 2-8 on three-pointers, and a perfect 4-4 on free throws. During the first half, McCollum set a record by making his 37th consecutive free throw, establishing himself as the leader in most consecutive free throws made by an Oklahoma Sooner. Additionally, he displayed his playmaking skills with eight assists. McCollum's overall performance was impressive, making it one of his better showings.

Milos Uzan: B+

Oklahoma Sooners guard Milos Uzan (12) drives around Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) during the second half (Alonso Adams)

In a 35-minute appearance, Uzan contributed 6 points, four assists, three rebounds, one block, and one steal. He showcased efficiency by shooting 3-5 on two-pointers and attempted one three-pointer without success. Uzan played a crucial role, scoring significant buckets, particularly with his floater in the second half. One of the standout plays was his effort in saving the ball, providing Oklahoma with possession with just 11.8 seconds left. Additionally, he demonstrated solid facilitating skills without committing turnovers. Overall, Uzan delivered a commendable performance in this game.

Rivaldo Soares: A-

In his 28 minutes on the court, Soares showcased an impressive performance, tallying 16 points, two assists, two rebounds, one block, one steal, and one turnover. His shooting accuracy was noteworthy, going 3-3 on two-pointers, 2-4 on three-pointers, and 4-6 on free throws. Soares made several crucial three-pointers in the first half and maintained a high level of play throughout the game. His inclusion in the starting lineup has proven to be a valuable asset for the Sooners, solidifying his position as one of the team's standout performers.

Jalon Moore: A-

Jalon Moore (14) celebrates a three point basket against the Houston Cougars (Alonso Adams)

In a 30-minute performance, Moore posted an impressive double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds, two turnovers, and a block. He demonstrated versatility in his shooting, going 3-9 on two-pointers, 2-3 on three-pointers, and 2-3 on free throws. Moore showcased several impactful moments in the game, including a crucial late-game bucket and a skillful tap-out. Despite facing defensive challenges, his rebounding proved highly beneficial for the Sooners. Moore has been a consistent contributor on both ends of the floor, maintaining his trend in this game.

Sam Godwin: A+

In an outstanding performance, Godwin played 26 minutes and had a career night, registering 17 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and one turnover. He displayed remarkable efficiency, shooting a perfect 6-6 on two-pointers and 5-6 on free throws. Godwin made multiple clutch baskets, particularly in the last 10 minutes of the game, and also stepped up in the first half. Undoubtedly, this marked Godwin's best game of the season, and it was especially encouraging to witness such a standout performance against the top-ranked team in the nation.

Bench

Le'Tre Darthard: A+

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Porter Moser talks to Oklahoma Sooners guard Le'Tre Darthard (0) (Alonso Adams)

In 23 minutes of play, Darthard contributed 15 points, one rebound, and one steal. His shooting performance included going 0-2 on two-pointers and an impressive 5-7 on three-pointers. This game marked one of Darthard's best performances of the season, serving as a significant spark off the bench for the Sooners. His three-point shooting was crucial, making him arguably Oklahoma's standout player in this matchup. Darthard made multiple impactful shots, reducing the deficit to just six points late in the game and cutting it to four with under five minutes remaining. While his overall performance was exceptional, there was a missed opportunity to dive for the ball at the end of the game. As the regular season's final week approaches, consistent contributions like Darthard's will be crucial for Oklahoma.

Luke Northweather: B

In his 14-minute stint, Northweather contributed 3 points and secured two rebounds. He showcased accuracy from beyond the arc, going 1-1 on three-pointers. While not extensively involved in the second half, Northweather made a significant impact in the first half, notably with a crucial three-pointer. Overall, his performance was solid, and the outstanding play of Godwin meant the team didn't have to heavily depend on him.

Otega Oweh: F

In a limited 9-minute appearance, Oweh contributed just 2 points and three turnovers. His shooting performance included going 1-2 on two-pointers and 0-1 on three-pointers. Unfortunately, it was a subpar performance from Oweh, marked by a couple of costly turnovers and a lackluster showing on the boards.

Highest-graded player(s): Le'Tre Darthard and Sam Godwin (A+)

Lowest-graded player: Otega Oweh (F)

Team average: B+

Up next, the Sooners are set to face the Cincinnati Bearcats on Tuesday, March 5th, at 7:00 PM. Catch the action on ESPN+.