In this game, the Sooners were without Rivaldo Soares (ankle), John Hugley (knee), and Javian McCollum (shoulder), who re-aggravated his shoulder injury on Monday. Oklahoma faced an early setback in the game, trailing 21-9 at one point in the first half. Despite this, the Sooners managed to make a comeback, narrowing the lead to just eight points. However, the Horned Frogs went on a run, extending their advantage to 37-23 with 3:47 left in the half. As the first half concluded, the Sooners found themselves trailing 45-31 after a halfcourt shot by TCU. The first half saw increased minutes for Maks Klanjscek and Luke Northweather, and the Sooners also utilized Kaden Cooper and Yaya Keita. Turnovers plagued the Sooners in the first half, as they had 10. In the second half, the Horned Frogs continued their dominance, establishing a 64-46 lead with 9:19 remaining. Turnovers and missed free throws proved to be challenging for the Sooners in the latter half. Despite these struggles, Oklahoma managed to trim TCU's lead to just 12 points with 4:32 left to play. Milos Uzan contributed a three-pointer, reducing the deficit to nine points at 75-66 with 2:00 remaining. Although the Sooners displayed resilience towards the end, TCU ultimately proved too formidable for the short-handed Oklahoma team, securing a 77-70 victory. Emmanuel Miller of TCU led all scorers with 26 points. Let's delve into the player grades from the loss:

Starters

Milos Uzan: B+

Uzan played 37 minutes and totaled 15 points, four assists, four turnovers, three steals, and two rebounds. He shot 1-3 on two-pointers, 2-4 on three-pointers, and 1-3 on free throws. Despite struggling with turnovers, he provided significant offense and was one of the main reasons Oklahoma was able to fight back into the game. It was encouraging to see him have a solid performance in this game.

Le'Tre Darthard: B

In 36 minutes, Darthard contributed 12 points, three turnovers, one assist, one steal, and one rebound. His shooting performance included going 0-2 on two-pointers, 3-8 on three-pointers, and 3-4 on free throws. Despite facing challenges at times, Darthard displayed moments of excellence, hitting some impressive shots and making valuable contributions defensively. While he attempted eight three-pointers, it seemed like he could have taken more. Overall, it was a commendable performance from Darthard.

Otega Oweh: C

Oklahoma Sooners guard Otega Oweh (3) guards TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) (William Purnell)

In 30 minutes, Oweh notched 16 points, six turnovers, four rebounds, three steals, and an assist. He shot 6-8 on two-pointers, 0-1 on three-pointers, and 4-5 on free throws. Despite struggling with turnovers, Oweh found a way to score offensively and did so efficiently, which was encouraging. He also had some nice buckets in the second half. However, he needs to work on reducing the turnovers.

Jalon Moore: B

In 36 minutes, Moore totaled 16 points, nine rebounds, three turnovers, two assists, and one steal. Moore shot 3-7 on two-pointers, 1-3 on three-pointers, and 7-12 on free throws. While he struggled from the free-throw line and faced a tough defensive matchup, Moore provided solid offense. He emerged as one of Oklahoma’s best options offensively and delivered for the most part.

Sam Godwin: C+

In 21 minutes, Godwin contributed 5 points, five rebounds, three assists, two turnovers, and a block. Shooting 2-5 on two-pointers and 1-2 on free throws, he faced some foul trouble in the first half. Despite this, Godwin managed to make a few commendable buckets and displayed hustle with some impactful plays. While his performance wasn't extraordinary, he contributed to the team.

Bench

Luke Northweather: C+

Northweather played 12 minutes, accumulating 0 points, three rebounds, and one block. He attempted two three-pointers, but his standout moment was a well-executed block. Aside from that highlight, it was a relatively subdued performance from Northweather.

Maks Klanjscek: C+

TCU Horned Frogs guard Micah Peavy (0) drives around Oklahoma Sooners guard Maks Klanjscek (13) (William Purnell)

In 12 minutes of play, Klanjscek contributed 3 points, making 1-2 attempts from beyond the arc. Stepping up in response to the team's injuries, he managed to connect on a three-pointer. However, defensively, he faced challenges. Taking everything into account, Klanjscek delivered a somewhat decent performance during his 12 minutes on the court.

Kaden Cooper: B+

In 12 minutes, Cooper contributed 3 points and four rebounds, shooting 1-1 on three-pointers. With a plus-minus of 12, Cooper made a positive impact. Despite limited previous playing time, he stepped up and performed admirably. Taking advantage of his opportunity, Cooper made his sole shot attempt and demonstrated effectiveness on the boards.

Highest-graded player(s): Uzan and Cooper (B+)

Lowest-graded player(s): Otega Oweh (C)