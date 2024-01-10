The Sooners faced their second defeat of the season and initial setback in conference play, falling to TCU with a final score of 80-71. The game underscored significant challenges for the Sooners, with turnovers, foul trouble, and poor three-point shooting hampering their performance. The team recorded a notable 14 turnovers and struggled from beyond the arc, shooting 7-25 (28%). Navigating the Big 12 is akin to traversing a gauntlet, and securing road wins proves to be an incredibly daunting task. Despite the loss, the fact that Oklahoma's Kenpom ranking did not decline underscores the unforgiving nature of competition within the Big 12. Here's an assessment of eight player grades from the Sooners' second loss in the 2023-24 campaign.

Starters

Javian McCollum: C

Javian McCollum dribbling in Oklahoma's matchup against TCU (Chris Jones)

In a 35-minute performance, McCollum contributed 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, and unfortunately, six turnovers. His shooting statistics included 0-1 on two-pointers, 5-9 on three-pointers, and a perfect 2-2 on free throws. McCollum's offensive rating was 97, coupled with a usage rate of 24. Despite achieving a solid 17 points, McCollum encountered notable struggles in this game. The Horned Frogs effectively accelerated the pace of play, causing McCollum to operate in a somewhat erratic manner, leading to the six turnovers. Although facing adversity, McCollum managed to salvage a 17-point performance. It's clear he possesses the ability to bounce back and perform at a higher level. Acknowledging the areas that need improvement, McCollum can use this game as a valuable learning experience to refine his skills and elevate his overall performance.

Milos Uzan: A+

In a 36-minute stint on the court, Uzan delivered an impressive performance, tallying 13 points, ten assists, seven rebounds, a block, and a mere one turnover. Sporting an offensive rating of 127 and a usage rate of 20, Uzan displayed efficiency throughout the game. He connected on 5-9 field goals, including 1-3 from beyond the arc. While Uzan's playing style typically leans toward a less aggressive approach, he showcased excellence in making challenging shots for the Sooners. His contributions extended beyond scoring, as he excelled in facilitating plays and exhibited commendable defensive efforts. Notably, Uzan stood out as a bright spot in a game where turnovers were a concern for the team, demonstrating a commendable level of ball control and decision-making. Overall, his well-rounded and error-minimizing performance was a key factor in the team's efforts.

Otega Oweh: C

In his 22-minute appearance, Oweh amassed 6 points, five rebounds, and a block. His shooting performance included going 1-6 on two-pointers, 1-2 on three-pointers, and 1-2 from the free-throw line. Unfortunately, Oweh experienced an off night with an offensive rating of 72 and a usage rate of 17. Frustration was evident as not much seemed to go his way during the game. Opponents effectively closed off driving lanes, prompting the need for Oweh to place more trust in his jump shot. While he encountered defensive challenges, there were both positive and negative moments on that end of the floor. Despite the rough game, it's acknowledged that Oweh has the capability to bounce back.

Jalon Moore: B

Jalon Moore contesting an Emanuel Miller shot attempt (Chris Jones)

In a 27-minute stint, Moore accumulated 10 points, six rebounds, two turnovers, and two steals. His offensive rating stood at 125, with a usage rate of 18. Moore showcased efficiency, shooting 3-5 on two-pointers and maintaining a perfect 4-4 record from the free-throw line. Notably, Moore demonstrated proficiency, especially in situations where he didn't need to rely heavily on his dribbling skills. Tasked with a significant role as a small-ball five due to foul trouble, he encountered some learning moments but performed well overall. Offensively, Moore lived up to expectations, contributing effectively. However, there were still instances of errors throughout his performance that present areas for improvement. Despite some mistakes, Moore's solid play contributes positively to the team's efforts.

Sam Godwin: C+

In a limited 12-minute appearance, Godwin contributed 7 points, four rebounds, an assist, and a turnover. His shooting efficiency was notable, going 3-4 on two-pointers and maintaining a perfect 1-1 record from the free-throw line. Godwin's offensive rating was an impressive 132, accompanied by a usage rate of 22. While his on-court contributions appeared promising, the challenge stemmed from his limited playing time due to foul trouble. Foul-related issues kept Godwin on the sideline for a significant portion of the game. Moving forward, addressing and mitigating foul trouble becomes crucial for Godwin to ensure a more consistent and impactful presence on the court. Despite the constraint of playing time, his efficiency during his minutes highlighted his potential impact on the game.

Bench

John Hugley: A+

John Hugley celebrates after an and-one (Chris Jones)

In a 23-minute appearance, Hugley delivered an outstanding performance, amassing 14 points, four rebounds, an assist, and a steal. His shooting accuracy was notable, going 6-7 from the field, although he did not connect on his two attempts from beyond the three-point line. Hugley maintained a 2-4 record from the free-throw line, resulting in an impressive offensive rating of 112, coupled with a usage rate of 22. Hugley's contribution went beyond scoring, as he provided a significant offensive presence for the Sooners and excelled in various defensive aspects. This standout performance marked a notable improvement for Hugley, signaling a positive turn in his game after a month-long stretch. The strong showing bodes well for both Hugley's individual form and the team's overall performance.

Rivaldo Soares: C

In a 23-minute appearance, Soares contributed 3 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a turnover. He made 1-1 attempts from two-point range but faced difficulties, going 0-3 from beyond the arc. Soares registered an offensive rating of 89 with a usage rate of 13. While displaying some hustle plays, Soares encountered challenges, particularly in connecting with his three-point attempts. Defensively, he faced some struggles during the game. There were some positive moments, such as his hustle plays.

Le'Tre Darthard: F

In his 21-minute appearance, Darthard managed to secure 1 point, two rebounds, and two turnovers. Unfortunately, he faced challenges with his shooting, going 0-6 from beyond the three-point line and 1-3 from the free-throw line. Darthard's offensive rating dipped to 12, with a usage rate of 20, indicating a tough outing. Darthard had a rough game, struggling on both ends of the floor. Every shooter experiences off nights, and this particular game proved to be one of those for Darthard. It was simply a bad performance from Darthard.

Highest-graded player(s): Hugley and Uzan (A+)

Lowest-graded player: Le'Tre Darthard (F)

Team average: C+

The Sooners' next matchup is set against #3 Kansas, scheduled for Saturday, January 13th, at Allen Fieldhouse.