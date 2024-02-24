Player grades from Oklahoma's overtime win over Oklahoma State
In arguably the most significant game of Porter Moser’s three-year tenure at Oklahoma, the Sooners secured an 84-82 victory over Oklahoma State in overtime, advancing their record to 19-8 and 7-7 in conference play. Javian McCollum, who faced challenges in the first half, delivered crucial baskets in overtime, none more impactful than his game-winning three-pointer. Despite a banged-up ankle that he re-aggravated in the first half, Rivaldo Soares led the Sooners in scoring with 20 points.
In the first half, the Sooners struggled from behind the arc, shooting 2-14 (14.3%). Eric Dailey and Javon Small caused significant issues for the Sooners, with Dailey scoring 11 points and Small contributing 10. The Cowboys had an 11-point lead at one point, finishing the half up 38-30.
To start the second half, Coach Moser made a crucial change to the starting lineup, opting for Soares over Otega Oweh. With 6:50 left to play, the Sooners found themselves down by just one point and entered the bonus for the remainder of the game. Soares and Luke Northweather made big three-pointers, providing momentum for Oklahoma.
The Sooners took a 72-70 lead with under a minute left, but Small made a layup to tie the game at 72-72 with 41.8 seconds remaining. McCollum missed a shot close to the rim, and Oweh fouled Small with 4.3 seconds left, giving him a one-on-one free throw opportunity. Small missed it, but the Sooners were unable to secure the rebound, and the Cowboys got the ball with 0.6 seconds left. However, the Cowboys missed a three-pointer, sending the game to overtime.
The first few minutes of overtime were tense, with both teams exchanging baskets but struggling to get a defensive stop. The Sooners held a slim two-point lead with under two minutes remaining. However, John-Michael Wright hit a critical three-pointer for the Cowboys, giving them an 82-81 lead with 1:30 left on the clock.
Trailing 82-81 with just 12.5 seconds remaining in a must-win game, McCollum stepped up and delivered a clutch three-point shot, securing the victory for the Sooners.
STARTERS
Javian McCollum: A
In his 38 minutes on the court, McCollum contributed 14 points, two rebounds, two assists, one turnover, and one steal. His shooting performance included going 3-7 on two-pointers, 2-9 on three-pointers, and a perfect 2-2 on free throws. McCollum faced challenges in the first half and missed all seven of his initial attempts from behind the arc. However, he showcased resilience and delivered crucial baskets in overtime, culminating in a significant game-winner that secured the victory for the Sooners. Despite early struggles, McCollum demonstrated his ability to rise to the occasion when it mattered most.
Milos Uzan: B+
Uzan played 40 minutes and totaled 14 points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two turnovers. He shot 5-8 on two-pointers, 1-7 on three-pointers, and 1-1 on free throws. Uzan made multiple clutch shots throughout the game, including a crucial and-one play in overtime. Despite missing several three-point attempts, he stepped up when it mattered most, contributing to the team's success in the overtime victory.
Otega Oweh: C-
In 30 minutes, Oweh notched 16 points, four turnovers, three rebounds, and one steal. He shot 8-9 on two-pointers, 0-1 on three-pointers, and 0-1 on free throws. Despite being benched to start the second half, Oweh's offensive contributions were crucial for the Sooners. However, the downside was his turnovers and defensive lapses, as he made multiple mistakes in these areas during the game.
Jalon Moore: B
In 33 minutes, Moore totaled 11 points, 14 rebounds, one block, and one turnover. Moore shot 5-9 on two-pointers, 0-1 on three-pointers, and 1-3 on free throws. Moore played a crucial role in carrying the Sooners through the first half, but encountered foul trouble in the second half. Despite this, he contributed significantly on the boards and provided solid minutes at the center position.
Sam Godwin: C+
Godwin played 23 minutes and had 4 points, four rebounds, and three assists. He shot 2-5 on two-pointers. Godwin had a few challenging plays late in the game, but overall, he did not perform poorly. Additionally, he did a commendable job of avoiding foul trouble early in the game.
Bench
Rivaldo Soares: A+
Soares played 29 minutes and led the team with 20 points, three rebounds, and one assist. He shot 4-6 on two-pointers, 3-3 on three-pointers, and 3-5 on free throws. Despite dealing with a hurt ankle, Soares delivered an outstanding performance, playing a significant role in the Sooners' comeback and eventual victory. His efficiency was noteworthy, and he continued to showcase excellent form even with the injury. Soares has been in top form lately, and the injury did not hinder his impactful contribution to the team.
Le'Tre Darthard: C
In 19 minutes, Darthard contributed 0 points and one rebound, not attempting a shot. While he had some positive defensive moments, he was largely absent on the offensive end. Fortunately for the Sooners, the team did not require offensive contributions from him in this game.
Luke Northweather: B+
In 13 minutes, Northweather made a positive impact, contributing 5 points, four rebounds, one assist, and one block. He shot 1-1 on two-pointers and 1-3 on three-pointers. Northweather bounced back well from his recent performances, showing improvement compared to the last two games. His crucial three-pointer late in the game played a significant role in the team's success, and he provided solid minutes throughout the contest.