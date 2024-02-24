In arguably the most significant game of Porter Moser’s three-year tenure at Oklahoma, the Sooners secured an 84-82 victory over Oklahoma State in overtime, advancing their record to 19-8 and 7-7 in conference play. Javian McCollum, who faced challenges in the first half, delivered crucial baskets in overtime, none more impactful than his game-winning three-pointer. Despite a banged-up ankle that he re-aggravated in the first half, Rivaldo Soares led the Sooners in scoring with 20 points.

In the first half, the Sooners struggled from behind the arc, shooting 2-14 (14.3%). Eric Dailey and Javon Small caused significant issues for the Sooners, with Dailey scoring 11 points and Small contributing 10. The Cowboys had an 11-point lead at one point, finishing the half up 38-30.

To start the second half, Coach Moser made a crucial change to the starting lineup, opting for Soares over Otega Oweh. With 6:50 left to play, the Sooners found themselves down by just one point and entered the bonus for the remainder of the game. Soares and Luke Northweather made big three-pointers, providing momentum for Oklahoma.

The Sooners took a 72-70 lead with under a minute left, but Small made a layup to tie the game at 72-72 with 41.8 seconds remaining. McCollum missed a shot close to the rim, and Oweh fouled Small with 4.3 seconds left, giving him a one-on-one free throw opportunity. Small missed it, but the Sooners were unable to secure the rebound, and the Cowboys got the ball with 0.6 seconds left. However, the Cowboys missed a three-pointer, sending the game to overtime.

The first few minutes of overtime were tense, with both teams exchanging baskets but struggling to get a defensive stop. The Sooners held a slim two-point lead with under two minutes remaining. However, John-Michael Wright hit a critical three-pointer for the Cowboys, giving them an 82-81 lead with 1:30 left on the clock.

Trailing 82-81 with just 12.5 seconds remaining in a must-win game, McCollum stepped up and delivered a clutch three-point shot, securing the victory for the Sooners.