In a hard-fought contest, the Sooners triumphed over Central Arkansas with an 88-72 victory, clinching their 11th win of the season. While the win may have been less than aesthetically pleasing, it was a win nonetheless. The standout performance came from Javian McCollum, who delivered a season-high 23 points. Now, let's delve into individual player grades for the Sooners in this ugly victory following the Christmas break.

Javian McCollum: A

Advertisement

Javian McCollum after knocking down a three-pointer (Alonzo Adams)

In an impressive 34-minute display, McCollum showcased his prowess, amassing a season-high 23 points, accompanied by two assists, two steals, and a rebound. His shooting accuracy stood out, going 4-8 on two-pointers and an impressive 5-9 on three-pointers. McCollum's offensive rating of 147 and a usage rate of 22 underscored his pivotal role in the game. Demonstrating excellence, McCollum particularly shone in hitting numerous stepback threes, emerging as a significant force for the Sooners. Notably, his substantial contribution of 18 points in the first half set the tone for the team's success, showcasing that McCollum had his game on from the opening tip.



Milos Uzan: C-

In a 29-minute stint, Uzan accumulated 3 points, three rebounds, three steals, and two assists. Notably, he registered a team-low offensive rating of 90 and a usage rate of 8. Uzan's shooting performance was suboptimal, going 1-3 on two-pointers, 0-1 on three-pointers, and 1-2 on free throws, signifying a struggle to find his rhythm in this game. Despite the team's triumph, it's evident that as the Sooners venture into Big 12 play, they will require a more impactful contribution from Uzan. There's a reasonable expectation that he will bounce back, and this particular game may be viewed as a quiet night for him.

Otega Oweh: A-

Otega Oweh celebrating (Alonzo Adams)

In a 29-minute display, Oweh showcased his versatility by amassing 16 points, four rebounds, two turnovers, an assist, a block, and a steal. His shooting accuracy was commendable, going 5-9 on two-pointers, a perfect 1-1 on three-pointers, and 3-6 on free throws. Oweh maintained an offensive rating of 113 and a usage rate of 25, highlighting his efficiency and impactful presence on the court. Continuing his trend of being incredibly efficient and effective, Oweh contributed significantly to the team's success. Despite a couple of turnovers, he played a pivotal role, particularly shining as a consistent scorer for the team. Oweh's noteworthy performance proved instrumental in elevating the team's performance, especially in the second half.

Jalon Moore: B+

Jalon Moore (14) getting a putback dunk (Alonzo Adams)

Moore delivered an impressive performance in his 25-minute appearance, accumulating 12 points, nine rebounds, two blocks, and two turnovers. With an offensive rating of 126 and a usage rate of 23, Moore demonstrated efficiency and impact on the court. His shooting proficiency was evident, going 4-7 on two-pointers and a perfect 4-4 on free throws. Moore excelled at the rim, showcasing his skills with two super impressive dunks. Notably, his prowess extended to the rebounding department, where he displayed exceptional proficiency. While Moore's offensive strength lies in situations where dribbling is not required, he showcased versatility with a few impressive drives off the dribble in this game. Overall, Moore delivered a solid and well-rounded performance.

Sam Godwin: B+

In a 22-minute stint, Godwin displayed efficiency and impact, accumulating 14 points, seven rebounds, and two turnovers. His shooting accuracy was notable, going 4-6 from the field and a solid 6-8 from the free-throw line. Godwin maintained an impressive offensive rating of 130, coupled with a usage rate of 29, highlighting his efficiency and involvement in offensive plays. Despite some minor setbacks, Godwin showcased versatility, particularly excelling in pick-and-roll situations. While there is room for improvement, he delivered on expectations and contributed positively to the team's performance. Godwin's solid play, coupled with his demonstrated ability to contribute in various facets of the game, adds value to the team's overall performance.

Bench

John Hugley: C+

In his 18-minute appearance, Hugley contributed 9 points, five rebounds, three turnovers, an assist, and a steal. While leading the Sooners' bench in scoring, Hugley encountered some challenges, reflected in his offensive rating of 101 and a usage rate of 24. His shooting performance included going 1-2 on two-pointers, 1-2 on three-pointers, and a perfect 2-2 on free throws. Hugley showcased moments of promise, notably getting a three-pointer to fall. However, his performance was marred by mistakes, particularly in post situations where he occasionally seemed out of control, leading to wrong decisions. Despite leading in bench scoring, there's a consensus that there are areas in which Hugley needs improvement and refinement, emphasizing the need for continued development and cleanup in various aspects of his game.



Le'Tre Darthard: B+

Le'Tre Darthard playing defense (Alonzo Adams)

Darthard, in his 27-minute stint, showcased versatility with 8 points, five assists, and three rebounds. His shooting performance included going 1-2 on two-pointers and 2-7 on three-pointers. Darthard maintained an offensive rating of 124 and a usage rate of 17, highlighting his efficiency and contribution to offensive plays. While facing some struggles on the offensive end for a significant portion of the game, Darthard turned the tide with a notable series, contributing five points, a steal, and an assist. His impact extended beyond scoring, providing a spark on both ends of the floor in the second half. Notably, hitting a non-three-pointer is viewed as a positive sign, and there's an expressed desire to see Darthard become more aggressive offensively in future matchups.



Rivaldo Soares: C+

Soares, in a 14-minute appearance, contributed 3 points, one rebound, and an assist. His shooting performance included going 1-2 from the three-point line, resulting in an impressive offensive rating of 171 with a usage rate of 7. Despite showcasing moments of efficiency, Soares had an exceptionally quiet night, primarily highlighted by a single successful three-pointer. While he managed to do a few commendable things, his overall contribution remained minimal, and he did not have a substantial impact on the game. Soares' limited involvement in the game suggests there is room for increased contribution in future matchups.

