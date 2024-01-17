It was a challenging first half, but the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners managed to get back into the win column with a 77-63 victory over West Virginia. This win elevates their record to 14-3, with a 2-2 standing in conference play. Despite ongoing turnover issues, marked by a season-high 19 turnovers, Jalon Moore delivered a highly impressive performance, energizing the team and leading them to victory with 16 points. Let's take a closer look at how Moore, along with seven other Sooners, graded out in this win:

STARTERS

Milos Uzan: B+

Milos Uzan (12) being fouled by Kerr Kriisa (3) (Bryan Terry)

Uzan logged 35 minutes on the court, contributing 8 points, five assists, four rebounds, and two turnovers. His shooting performance included 2-3 on two-pointers, 1-4 on three-pointers, and 1-2 on free throws. Uzan achieved an offensive rating of 105 with a usage rate of 14. Despite a quieter night compared to some other games, he started strong, scoring five quick points for the Sooners. Uzan demonstrated solid facilitation skills with minimal mistakes, making it an overall commendable performance.

Javian McCollum: B

In a 29-minute appearance, McCollum accumulated 13 points, five assists, four turnovers, two rebounds, and a steal. He secured an offensive rating of 124 with a usage rate of 23. McCollum's shooting performance included 1-2 on two-pointers, 1-2 on three-pointers, and a perfect 8-8 on free throws. Relative to his standards, it was undoubtedly a quieter night for McCollum. Turnovers continued to be a challenge in his overall performance; however, when setting them aside, there were noteworthy positives. McCollum avoided forcing plays and delivered some solid assists. West Virginia's defensive efforts were effective against him. To enhance his performance, McCollum needs to address the turnover issue in future games.

Otega Oweh: B

In 28 minutes of play, Oweh recorded 12 points, ten rebounds, five steals, and one turnover. His shooting performance included 5-14 on two-pointers, 0-2 on three-pointers, and 2-5 on free throws. Oweh's offensive rating was 80, and his usage rate was 29. Notably, he struggled in the first half with zero points and an 0-8 field goal record. He was not getting bad shots, they just were not going in. However, in the second half, Oweh bounced back, going 5-8 from the field and scoring 12 points. Despite a challenging start, credit to Oweh for staying with it and delivering an overall solid performance.

Jalon Moore: A+

Jalon Moore celebrating in Oklahoma's win (Bryan Terry)

In 26 minutes of play, Moore delivered a standout performance with a game-high 16 points, five rebounds, three turnovers, two assists, and one steal. His shooting efficiency was evident with 7-10 on two-pointers, 0-1 on three-pointers, and 2-3 on free throws. Moore achieved an offensive rating of 110 and had a usage rate of 27. Notably, the Sooners seemed lackadaisical until Moore's poster dunk in the first half, which served as a turning point for the team. His energizing play propelled the Sooners to take control of the game. Moore showcased remarkable athleticism and efficiency, making this his best performance of the season. Without a doubt, he was the best player on the court in this game.

Sam Godwin: C+

In 16 minutes, Godwin contributed 2 points, five rebounds, four turnovers, two steals, and an assist. His offensive rating was 58, and his usage rate was 22. Godwin shot 1-2 on two-pointers. Unfortunately, he faced foul trouble, which limited his playing time. During his time on the court, the performance was neither particularly good nor bad. It was a quiet showing from Godwin, with turnovers standing out as an area for improvement. In his defense, a few of the turnovers were on the guards putting him in a tough position. To contribute more minutes, he needs to address issues related to foul trouble and turnovers.

Bench

John Hugley: A

Hugley played 19 minutes and contributed 8 points, two assists, one turnover, and one rebound. His shooting performance included 2-3 on two-pointers and 4-6 on free throws. Hugley's offensive rating was 125, and his usage rate was 18. Notably, he provided the Sooners with some excellent second-half minutes, with 13 of his minutes coming in the second half. Hugley displayed effective contributions without overextending himself. He avoided forcing three-pointers and showcased good patience and decision-making, particularly with a notable assist to Moore. This performance stands out as one of his better showings in a while, demonstrating effectiveness down low and getting to the free-throw line.

Rivaldo Soares: A+

Rivaldo Soares celebrating (Alonzo Adams)

Soares played a total of 24 minutes, contributing 13 points, three rebounds, two turnovers, an assist, and a steal. He achieved a team-high offensive rating of 139 with a usage rate of 18. Soares shot 1-1 on two-pointers, 2-3 on three-pointers, and 5-6 on free throws. This performance reflects the Soares that Oklahoma has been hoping for—a player who brings not only hustle plays but also significant offensive contributions. Soares effectively provided shooting without taking any ill-advised shots. He scored more points in this game than in his last four games combined, showcasing a valuable offensive boost that Oklahoma needs on a consistent basis.



Le'Tre Darthard: C+

In 17 minutes, Darthard contributed 3 points, three rebounds, one steal, and one turnover. He made 1-3 three-pointers, resulting in an offensive rating of 78 and a team-low usage rate of 10. While he managed to make a three-pointer, there were two misses, with one notably off-target. Darthard's defensive performance wasn't exceptional, especially considering the challenge of guarding players outside his position. Despite some good defensive moments, it wasn't a spectacular showing. Nevertheless, this performance is viewed as a step in the right direction, with the hope that his made three-pointer can boost his confidence.

Kenpom MVP: Javian McCollum

Highest-graded player(s): Moore and Soares (A+)

Lowest-graded player(s): Godwin and Darthard

Team average: B

Up next: The Sooners will hit the road to face Cincinnati on Saturday, January 20th, at 12:00 p.m.