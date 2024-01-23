After securing a road victory against Cincinnati, the 11th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners faced a disappointing defeat against the Texas Longhorns with a scoreline of 75-60, causing them to drop to a 15-4 record and 3-3 in conference play. At the 11:01 mark, the Sooners were trailing the Longhorns by just one point (55-54). However, following that point, the Longhorns outscored the Sooners 20-6. Oklahoma initiated the game poorly, later finding their rhythm in the first half, courtesy of a spark provided by Jalon Moore, only to be overwhelmed in the second half. The Longhorns maintained the lead for a total of 30 minutes and 8 seconds. Notably, Texas excelled in three-point shooting, boasting an 8-18 record from behind the arc (44%), while the Sooners struggled at 4-19 (21%). Texas further showcased an impressive 62.5% three-point shooting in the second half. Rebounding heavily favored Texas, outscoring Oklahoma 40-24. Max Abmas and Dylan Disu delivered outstanding performances, with Abmas securing 22 points on 4-8 shooting from behind the arc, and Disu achieving a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Chendal Weaver, who hadn't scored over 10 points in any game this season, managed to score 11 in this matchup. Despite having their lowest turnover game in the last four matches, the lack of scoring and defensive prowess ultimately led to the Sooners' second-half collapse. Only Moore (15 points) and Otega Oweh (10 points) managed to score in double figures for the Sooners. The presence of fans intensified the sting of this loss for Oklahoma. This embarrassing loss dropped the Sooners from No. 20 in Kenpom to No. 27. Now, let's assess how the eight Oklahoma Sooners graded in the aftermath of this defeat. Brace yourself, as these grades are far from favorable.

STARTERS

Milos Uzan: D

In a span of 31 minutes, Uzan accumulated a total of 9 points, four assists, one rebound, and one turnover. His shooting performance included a 3-9 record on two-pointers and 1-3 on three-pointers. Notably, Uzan registered an offensive rating of 79 with a usage rate of 24. Despite playing only 11 minutes in the first half, limiting his opportunities to get into the game, he remained relatively subdued in the second half. Uzan's second foul call in the first half was deemed poor, but he must find a way to make a significant impact for the Sooners, especially in crucial games like this one. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a challenging night for him at an inopportune moment.

Javian McCollum: D

McCollum logged 32 minutes on the court, contributing 9 points, four assists, two rebounds, and two turnovers. His shooting performance included a 2-5 record on two-pointers, 1-6 on three-pointers, and 2-3 on free throws. McCollum's offensive rating was 72, coupled with a usage rate of 26. While he demonstrated an acceptable offensive performance in the first half, his impact waned in the second half. Crucially, McCollum needs to step up as the go-to scorer for the Sooners, particularly when the team struggles to put points on the board for an extended period, as was the case in this significant game. McCollum has to become more assertive and go and get the ball. Unfortunately, he fell short of fulfilling this role in the second half. Defensively, he played poorly; Texas attacked him, and it worked.

Otega Oweh: B-

In 30 minutes, Oweh accumulated 10 points, two rebounds, and two turnovers. He maintained an offensive rating of 87 and a usage rate of 19. Oweh's shooting record included 2-4 on two-pointers, 1-3 on three-pointers, and 3-4 on free throws. Notably, there were positive aspects to Oweh's performance. In the first half, he demonstrated patience and capitalized on open scoring opportunities. The second half also saw him contribute effectively on the offensive end, although his defensive performance was deemed satisfactory. Overall, Oweh delivered a moderately successful performance in this game, with some commendable aspects.

Jalon Moore: A-

Jalon Moore defending Dillon Mitchell (Steve Sisney)

Moore played for a total of 26 minutes, contributing 15 points and five rebounds. He displayed efficiency with a 7-10 record on two-pointers, but struggled with 0-3 on three-pointers, and made 1-1 on free throws. Moore boasted an offensive rating of 108 and a usage rate of 26. Particularly noteworthy was his role as the energizer for the Sooners in the first half. His consecutive dunks not only sparked the team but also invigorated the Lloyd Noble Center crowd. Moore excelled in driving the ball and showcased solid defensive skills. However, the one drawback to his game was his three-point shooting, where at times, it seemed he could have exercised more patience before taking the shot.

Sam Godwin: F

In a season-low 9 minutes, Godwin scored just 2 points and committed two turnovers. He successfully made 1-1 shot from two-pointers. Unfortunately, Godwin struggled to find a meaningful way to contribute in this game. His presence on the court did not appear favorable, despite facing a challenging matchup. The Sooners had to resort to small ball, and Godwin's difficulties were evident. There is a need for improvement in avoiding early-game fouls, as making such mistakes within the first 10 minutes can be detrimental. This raises a reasonable argument for considering bringing him off the bench.

Bench

Rivaldo Soares: B

Soares played for 26 minutes, contributing 6 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Notably, Soares achieved a team-high offensive rating of 119, with a usage rate of 16. His shooting performance included a 1-2 record on two-pointers, 0-2 on three-pointers, and an efficient 4-5 on free throws. Soares delivered one of the better performances for the Sooners in this game. He provided solid minutes, showcased effective defensive skills, hustled well, and demonstrated relative accuracy at the rim.

John Hugley: B-

In a 20-minute stint, Hugley contributed 6 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. His offensive rating stood at 116, accompanied by a usage rate of 18. Hugley's shooting performance included a 2-4 record on two-pointers, 0-1 on three-pointers, and a perfect 2-2 on free throws. The subpar performance of Godwin necessitated the increased playing time for Hugley. While there were positive aspects, such as his scoring, rebounding, and poster dunk, there were also drawbacks, particularly on the defensive end and in defending screens.

Le'Tre Darthard: A-

Darthard played for 23 minutes, contributing 3 points, one rebound, and one assist. His offensive rating was 105, accompanied by a usage rate of 7. Darthard's shooting performance included a 0-2 record on two-pointers and a successful 1-1 on three-pointers, where he hit a crucial shot. Notably, his defensive skills were impressive, making him the best option for defending Abmas. Given his strong defensive performance, there is a suggestion that Darthard could have potentially played even more minutes in the game.

Highest-graded player: Jalon Moore (A-)

Lowest-graded player: Sam Godwin (F)

Team average: C+

Up next, the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners (15-4) are set to face off against the No. 20 Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-3) on Saturday, January 27th, at the Lloyd Noble Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and is scheduled to tip off at 1:00 pm.