The No. 23 Oklahoma Sooners improved their record to 16-5, securing a 4-4 standing in conference play after a challenging win against Kansas State. This victory falls into the category of an "ugly win." In the first half, the Sooners held Kansas State scoreless for the initial eight minutes, heading into halftime with a 35-19 lead. As the second half unfolded, the Sooners entered the bonus with 16:21 remaining, resulting in a total of 43 free throws attempted by both teams. Key contributions from Jalon Moore, who scored a career-high 23 points, and Javian McCollum, with 21 points, played a pivotal role for the Sooners. Oklahoma successfully converted 24 of the 39 attempted free throws, achieving a 61.5% success rate. Despite a subpar 21.4% shooting performance from beyond the arc, the Wildcats fared even worse at 14.3%. Throughout much of the second half, the Sooners' lead felt uncertain, with a potential comeback from Kansas State looming. However, it never materialized, and through a combination of steals and successful free throws, it became evident that Oklahoma had the victory securely in hand. The final score settled at 73-53, marking the Sooners' second road win in conference play. This crucial victory not only brings them back to a .500 record in conference play but also prevents a three-game losing streak, returning them to the win column. Player grades from Oklahoma's hard-fought victory over Kansas State are as follows:

STARTERS

Javian McCollum: A-

Javian McCollum passing the ball (Scott Sewall)

In 36 minutes, McCollum put up a solid performance, scoring 21 points, grabbing four rebounds, and adding an assist and a steal. His shooting included a 6-10 record on two-pointers, 0-3 on three-pointers, and a noteworthy 9-10 from the free-throw line. McCollum boasted an offensive rating of 131 and a usage rate of 22. After two challenging games last week, McCollum rebounded in this matchup. Despite not making any three-pointers, he showcased his scoring ability with successful shots at the rim. His 90% free-throw accuracy was a significant contribution. Additionally, McCollum displayed defensive discipline, avoiding turnovers and major mishaps. In summary, he stepped up when the team needed it, bouncing back from recent challenges.



Milos Uzan: C+

In a 36-minute effort, Uzan posted 2 points, six assists, four rebounds, two steals, and two turnovers. His scoring performance was less prominent, going 0-2 on two-pointers, 0-2 on three-pointers, but a perfect 2-2 on free throws. Uzan's offensive rating was 68, with a usage rate of 11. While his scoring output may have been quiet, he made multiple excellent passes and showcased many commendable moments on the defensive end. Despite the lack of scoring, Uzan's passing and defensive contributions were noteworthy, elevating his overall performance. He demonstrated versatility by excelling in areas beyond scoring, showcasing his playmaking abilities and defensive prowess. In essence, Uzan's impact on the game extended beyond the scoresheet, making crucial contributions in facilitating the team's play and solidifying the defensive end.



Otega Oweh: D

In a 23-minute performance, Oweh accumulated 4 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Unfortunately, his shooting struggles were evident as he went 2-8 on two-pointers, 0-4 on three-pointers, and 0-4 on free throws. Oweh's offensive rating was 50, and he operated with a usage rate of 28, signifying a challenging night for him on the offensive end. Despite the rough offensive performance, Oweh had some redeeming moments defensively, showcasing his skills on that end of the floor. However, he faced difficulties in converting open threes, layups, and free throws, contributing to a challenging overall performance. Identifying areas for improvement and regaining offensive efficiency will be crucial for Oweh in upcoming games.



Jalon Moore: A+

Jalon Moore (14) defending Cam Carter (5) (Scott Sewall)

In a 29-minute standout performance, Moore delivered an impressive stat line with 23 points, nine rebounds, two turnovers, and a steal. Operating with an offensive rating of 134 and a usage rate of 28, Moore showcased efficiency on the offensive end. His shooting performance was exceptional, going 6-8 on two-pointers, 2-3 on three-pointers, and 5-8 on free throws. Moore's impact was particularly notable in the first half, contributing 15 points and maintaining a perfect record from behind the arc. His stellar performance was a crucial factor in Oklahoma's early lead, highlighting his consistent excellence on the court. Notably, Moore's 23 points in this game marked a career-high, underscoring the significance of his outstanding contribution to the team's success. His recent string of exceptional games is a testament to his impressive form, proving to be a key player for the Sooners.

Sam Godwin: B

In a 23-minute performance, Godwin contributed 11 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one turnover, and a steal. While his free-throw shooting struggled at 3-9, Godwin showcased his effectiveness by going 4-6 on two-pointers. Despite the challenges at the free-throw line, he maintained an offensive rating of 106 and operated with a usage rate of 27. Notably, Godwin made multiple clutch plays for the Sooners down the stretch, demonstrating his resilience and hustle, which has become a consistent aspect of his game. His impactful contributions were not solely reflected in the box score; he made hustle plays that played a crucial role in the team's success. Additionally, Godwin's impressive dunk in the first half added a highlight to his performance. His presence down the stretch proved to be pivotal for the Sooners.

Bench

Rivaldo Soares: B+

In a 24-minute performance, Soares contributed 10 points, five rebounds, two turnovers, and an assist. Displaying efficiency, he had an impressive offensive rating of 119 and operated with a usage rate of 16. Soares showcased accuracy in his shooting, going 2-3 on two-pointers, a perfect 1-1 on three-pointers, and 3-4 on free throws. Despite a technical foul that had the potential to impact the team, Soares continued to exhibit the best basketball of his season. His performance included numerous clutch baskets in both the first and second halves, underscoring his reliability in critical moments. Soares' consistent and impactful play has been a significant asset for the team, making him a key contributor to their success.



Le'Tre Darthard: C-

Le'Tre Darthard (0) defending Tylor Perry (2) (Scott Sewall)

In a 19-minute performance, Darthard contributed 2 points and a steal. His shooting was limited, going 0-1 on two-pointers and 0-1 on three-pointers, but he was successful in making both of his free throws. Notably, his missed shots were open looks, posing missed opportunities for the team. Defensively, Darthard displayed solidity for the most part, avoiding turnovers and refraining from making plays that could drastically impact the team negatively. However, a recurring observation is his lack of aggressiveness and purposeful dribbling, which can be a point of frustration.



John Hugley: D+

In a brief 9-minute stint, Hugley failed to register any points but contributed three rebounds, an assist, and a turnover. Unfortunately, his performance was marred by foul trouble, as he accumulated three fouls in just two minutes during the second half. These foul troubles limited his impact on the game, and he faced defensive challenges, culminating in three consecutive unfavorable fouls. This sequence of events prevented Hugley from making a positive contribution to the team's performance in the game.

Kenpom MVP: Jalon Moore

Highest-graded player: Jalon Moore (A+)

Lowest graded-player: Otega Oweh (D)

Team average: B-

Up next, the No. 23 Oklahoma Sooners will hit the road to Orlando, Florida, for a matchup against UCF on Saturday, February 3rd, at 3:00 pm. Fans can catch the game on ESPN+.