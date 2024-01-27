Following a disappointing home loss on Tuesday night against Texas, the 11th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners found themselves unable to reclaim victory as the 20th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders narrowly edged them 85-84. This setback dropped the Sooners' record to 15-5, with a 3-4 standing in conference play, marking a challenging turn of events as they now stand at 0-2 in home games for the week. Notably, both teams' primary scorers emerged from their respective benches. Rivaldo Soares spearheaded Oklahoma's efforts with an impressive 19-point performance, while Chance McMillan achieved a career-high 27 points for Texas Tech. The Sooners struggled to contain McMillan, proving to be a pivotal factor in the outcome. Although Pop Isaacs was limited to just 5 points in the first half, he rallied in the second half, contributing 13 of his total 18 points. Despite the standout performances from McMillan and Isaacs, they weren't the sole catalysts for Oklahoma's defeat. With 7:30 remaining in the game, the Sooners held a promising 59-68 lead. However, their downfall unfolded in their subpar free-throw shooting throughout the game, particularly during critical moments. The Sooners managed only a 62.5% success rate from the free-throw line, going 15-24, while Texas Tech excelled with an 84.2% accuracy, hitting 16 out of 19 attempts. The discrepancy in free-throw performance proved decisive, diminishing the Sooners' chances of securing a win. Despite opportunities arising in the closing moments, a crucial missed contested layup by Milos Uzan with just 4 seconds remaining sealed the fate of the Sooners, leaving them trailing by two points and solidifying their defeat. Let's delve into the player grades from Oklahoma's second straight home loss:

STARTERS

Milos Uzan: C-

Milos Uzan dribbling (Nathan J. Fish)

In a 30-minute performance, Uzan amassed 13 points, facilitated five assists, and secured two rebounds. With an impressive offensive rating of 117 and a usage rate of 24, Uzan left a significant mark on the game. His shooting performance included a 3-9 record on two-pointers, 2-5 on three-pointers, and 1-2 on free throws. While Uzan's contributions were modest in the first half, a noteworthy transformation unfolded in the second half. Demonstrating an assertive and aggressive playing style, he executed several clutch baskets. However, despite these positive moments, Uzan encountered challenges down the stretch, notably exemplified by his missed shot at the end. Defensively, he experienced lapses that need improvement.

Javian McCollum: F-

While McCollum's offensive contributions were commendable in the first half, he encountered challenges on the defensive end, finding himself targeted by opponents and struggling to hold his ground. Unfortunately, in the second half, McCollum failed to make a significant impact on either end of the court, appearing visibly fatigued. It is imperative for McCollum to showcase consistent performance, particularly during crucial moments down the stretch. In recent games, McCollum has grappled with difficulties in both scoring and defending. Nothing good to say about his performance in this game. Oklahoma needs him to get back on track.



Otega Oweh: B-

Otega Oweh dunking the ball (Nathan J. Fish)

In a team-leading 32-minute performance, Oweh showcased his versatility by contributing 14 points, securing six rebounds, making three turnovers, achieving three steals, providing two assists, and recording two blocks. Oweh's shooting performance featured a 6-10 success rate on two-pointers, 0-2 on three-pointers, and 2-5 on free throws. His offensive rating stood at 98, with a usage rate of 10. Throughout the game, Oweh exhibited numerous positive moments on both ends of the floor. However, on the final possession, there was room for improvement as he might have been more effective attacking downhill and retaining possession of the ball. Notably, missed free throws emerged as a concern for Oweh, impacting his overall performance.



Jalon Moore: C+

In a 26-minute stint, Moore contributed 7 points, registered two turnovers, and added a block, a steal, and a rebound to his stat line. His shooting performance was efficient, going 2-3 on two-pointers and a perfect 1-1 on three-pointers. Moore achieved an offensive rating of 98, with a usage rate of 10. Throughout the game, Moore displayed several commendable moments, especially with his shot-blocking prowess. However, there was a notable contrast from previous games, as it would have been advantageous to witness him adopting a more aggressive playing style. Despite his overall positive contributions, a return to the assertiveness displayed in earlier games could potentially enhance Moore's impact on the court.



Sam Godwin: C-

In a 25-minute performance, Godwin delivered a well-rounded contribution with 13 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and one turnover. His shooting efficiency was impressive, going 3-3 on two-pointers and an outstanding 7-8 on free throws. Godwin boasted an impressive offensive rating of 167, accompanied by a usage rate of 16. Notably, Godwin showcased a significant improvement compared to his performance in the last three games, indicating positive momentum. However, it's essential to acknowledge moments of struggle down the stretch, both defensively and offensively.

Bench

Rivaldo Soares: A-

Rivaldo Soares going up for a layup (Nathan J. Fish)

In a 27-minute standout performance, Soares notched a season-high 19 points, complemented by 10 rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal. His shooting prowess was on full display, with a balanced 3-5 on two-pointers, a sharp 3-5 on three-pointers, and a solid 4-6 on free throws. Soares boasted an impressive offensive rating of 162, showcasing a notable usage rate of 24. Soares exhibited excellence throughout the game, demonstrating an ability to sink tough and clutch shots. While defensively sound for the most part, there were some lapses. However, it was undeniably his best offensive performance of the season.



John Hugley: D+

In a 15-minute appearance, Hugley contributed 8 points, registering two turnovers, one rebound, and one assist. His shooting performance was notably efficient, going 1-1 on two-pointers, a perfect 2-2 on three-pointers, but he faced challenges at the free-throw line, shooting 0-2. Hugley's offensive rating was 105, with a usage rate of 19. While Hugley showcased commendable shooting prowess, unfortunately, turnovers and defensive lapses marred his overall performance.



Le'Tre Darthard: F

In a 21-minute stint, Darthard managed only 3 points, accompanied by two turnovers and one rebound. With an offensive rating of 50 and a usage rate of 13, his impact on the offensive end was limited. Darthard shot 1-4 on three-pointers, struggling to find consistency from beyond the arc. While he showed glimpses of defensive prowess, they were not as frequent as desired. There seems to be a tendency for him to drive with the intention to pass rather than take a shot.

Highest-graded player: Rivaldo Soares (A-)

Lowest-graded player: Javian McCollum (F-)

Team average:

Up next, the Sooners will travel to Manhattan, Kansas to face Kansas State on Tuesday, January 30th, at 7:00 pm. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.