The Sooners won another blowout game, beating Texas State 93-54. Javian McCollum and Le’Tre Darthard led the way with 15 and 14 points. Let’s look at how the two of them and seven other Sooners graded out in Oklahoma’s third win of the 2023-24 season.

STARTERS

Milos Uzan (Alonzo Adams)

Milos Uzan: B+

Uzan had 8 points, five assists, four rebounds, and a steal in Tuesday night’s win. He shot 3-6 from the field and 1-3 from behind the arc. While he may not have scored 15 points like McCollum did, he made many winning plays and continued to contribute in various aspects. He’s still missing some shots that will eventually fall, but overall it was a solid outing for him.

Javian McCollum:

McCollum had 15 points, two assists, two rebounds, and a steal in tonight’s game. He shot 6-10 from the field and 6-10 from behind the arc. McCollum showcased his elite scoring ability and ability to create for himself and others. One aspect he showcased the most on Tuesday night was his speed. Texas State made a mistake turning the first half into a track meet, and McCollum thrived in that. McCollum can flat-out fly and is by far the fastest player the Sooners have had in a long time.

Otega Oweh: B

While he did not set a new career-high as he did in the first two games, Oweh still ended with 9 points, four rebounds, an assist, and two steals. Defensively, he was rock solid. He had a few turnovers that happened because he was being too unselfish. Even though it was only 9 points, it was another solid game from Oweh.

Jalon Moore: B+

Returning from injury, Moore posted 7 points, two blocks, and a steal. He shot 2-5 from the field and 1-2 from behind the arc. Moore only played 11 minutes due to a wrist injury he suffered in the first half. He did return to play in the second half and didn’t seem to be favoring the wrist. When he was in, he was great. His three-point shot was a concern pre-season, and Moore has already knocked two down this season, which is a great sign. His athleticism is constantly on full display when he’s on the floor.

Sam Godwin: A-

Sam Godwin (Alonzo Adams)

Against Mississippi Valley-State, Godwin had a double-double. This time out, it wasn’t a double-double but it was an impressive 10 points and six rebounds. In addition, Godwin also totaled three blocks and three steals. He was a force defensively and also a force on the offensive rebounds as he had five of them. He was efficient, shooting 2-2 from the field and 6-6 from the free-throw line. Yet another solid game from Godwin.

Bench

Le'Tre Darthard: A

In this game, Darthard did more scoring, as he had 14 points. He also had two assists, one block, one steal, and a rebound. He shot 5-9 from the field and 2-5 from downtown. Off the catch, Darthard has been very good. His defense may go unnoticed right now, but when the Sooners take on some of college basketball's best guards, his defense will be on display. Darthard seems to do what’s needed, whether that be on offense or defense.

John Hugley: A-

Hugley had 12 points, seven rebounds, and an assist. He was incredibly efficient and didn’t miss one shot. Hugley went 4-4 from the field, 1-1 from behind the arc, and 3-3 from the free-throw line. He’s dominant down low, and his jump shot has looked smooth. It’s a matter of him getting in better shape so he can play 20+ minutes. Nonetheless, it was another solid game from Hugley.

Rivaldo Soares: B

Soares only had 2 points, but he recorded a team-high eight rebounds. Soares is a do-it-all player, which was apparent in this game. Oklahoma did not need him to score tonight, they needed his defense and rebounding, and he delivered. Soares was reliable and didn’t make any large mistakes.

Kaden Cooper: B

Cooper played 14 minutes tonight and posted 8 points and two rebounds. He was 2-4 from the field, 1-1 from downtown, and 3-6 from the field. In the two games he’s played, he has made two threes. Cooper knocking down threes wasn't expected of him as a freshman. It is a great sign of how he has developed so far.

Highest-graded player(s): McCollum and Darthard (A)

Lowest Graded player(s): Cooper, Soares, and Oweh (B)

Team average: B+