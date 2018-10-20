Less than a week removed from the death of his mother, Brown made the first start of his career and had a solid performance in OU’s 52-27 victory against TCU on Saturday afternoon.

FORT WORTH, Texas – There’s football adversity, and then there’s what Oklahoma defensive back Tre Brown was trying to battle through Saturday.

Brown finished with four tackles and two pass breakups, but the stats don’t tell the story of an incredibly emotional day for the sophomore from Tulsa, Okla.

“I couldn’t have done it. I mean, I don’t know where he got his strength,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “I know he got it from his teammates. The first time I talked to him after it happened he was emotional, but he was already ready to get back here with our guys.

“So whether it’s his release or it gives him a chance to get away from it … I know he played today for her. That was important to him. Our whole team did.”

Brown’s mother, Beverly Brewer, passed away Sunday morning. Riley said Brown even missed some practice time during the week, understandably, but still had done enough to earn his first start and show why he deserves to be in that position in the first place.

The funeral for Brown’s mother was Thursday and a reported 15 teammates were on hand to serve as pallbearers or to give support during Brown’s time of need.

“That’s definitely my brother,” linebacker Kenneth Murray said. “He gave me the honor of carrying his mom’s casket at the funeral on Thursday. Definitely going out there and playing for him was something that was definitely on my mind.

“Every time that I made a play, I gave a quick heart and pointed up to the sky just because I know he feeling it and I knew he was going through after he lost his mom. I know that’s tough. I wanted to go out there and play for him. I felt like everybody went out there and played for a brother.”

Brown has been featured heavily in the three-man rotation at cornerback with Parnell Motley and Tre Norwood, and Brown has routinely made competitive plays.

It was one change a lot of OU fans were clamoring for after the bye week, but it was hard to know if Brown was physically and mentally in the right state of mind to compete.

Not only was Brown ready, but so, too, were his teammates.

“We just wanted to come out here and have a performance for our brother and that was the main thing coming out here and playing for (Tre Brown),” Norwood said. “I feel like that’s something that’s going to help him, and I felt like we did a pretty good job of that.”