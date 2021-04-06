The 2020 season is over for the vast majority of Oklahoma recruits but a few, who had their football season's delayed by Covid-19 are hitting the field. It's time to update our Future Sooners breakdown with a look at all of those playing in the spring - both for the Sooners and their own high school team.

The Skinny: Brown and Mater Dei had their first test of the season in a rivalry matchup with Anaheim Servite, but managed to escape 24-17. Brown had a two-yard touchdown on the night. Next Week: Mater Dei (3-0) is hosting Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic.

The Skinny: Burden had another huge night for the Flyers with seven receptions for 130 yards and a 61-yard touchdown as East St. Louis crushed Edwardsville 52-21. Next Week: East St. Louis (3-0) is hosting O'Fallon.

The Skinny: Highland Springs won a playoff or bust scenario over Varina, who ended their 40-game winning streak in the 2019 season. On the night Gilliam had roughly 10 tackles and a fumble recovery for the Springers in a 17-7 victory. Next Week: Highland Springs (6-0) is hosting Prince George in the first round of the class 5 playoffs.

The Skinny: Highland Springs collected a needed 17-7 win over Varina to enter the playoffs as a No. 1 seed. In the game Harmon had four tackles and largely shut down his side of the field. Next Week: Highland Springs (6-0) is hosting Prince George in the first round of the class 5 playoffs.

SEASON COMPLETED

The Skinny: Ryan (15-0) ended their season as the Texas 5A division two state champions. Next Week: Bowman has already enrolled at Oklahoma for the spring semester.

The Skinny: Duncanville (11-2) ended their season in the semifinals of the Texas 6A division one playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Iowa Western C.C., along with the rest of the NJCAA, delayed their fall season. Next Week: Coe has already enrolled at Oklahoma for the spring semester.

The Skinny: Weatherford (8-1) ended their season n the second round of the Oklahoma class 4A playoffs. Next Week: Downs has already enrolled at Oklahoma for the spring semester.

The Skinny: Wise, along with the rest of Maryland, saw their season largely washed away. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Garland (4-4) ended their season in the first round of the Texas 6A division 1 playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: West Orange-Stark (8-1) ended their season in the second round of the playoffs. Next Week: N/A

The Skinny: Foster (8-3) ended their season in the second round of the Texas 5A division one playoffs. Next Week: Jackson has already enrolled at Oklahoma for the spring semester.

The Skinny: Aledo (15-0) ended their season as the Texas 5A-division two state champions. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Johnson (9-3) ended their season in the semifinals of the Texas 4A division one playoffs. Next Week: McCutchin has already enrolled at Oklahoma for the spring semester.

The Skinny: Cooper ended their season in the quarterfinals of the Texas 5A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Episcopal ended their season at 2-4. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Choctaw (10-3) ended their season as the state runner-up in the Oklahoma 6A-II playoffs. Next Week: Mukes has already enrolled at Oklahoma for the spring semester.

The Skinny: Portland Jefferson, along with the rest of Oregon, delayed their fall season. Next Week: Rawlins-Kibonge has already enrolled at Oklahoma for the spring semester.

The Skinny: Santa Fe (10-2) ended their season as the state runner-up of the Oklahoma 6A-1 playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Texas High (11-1) ended their season in the second round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs. Next Week: Smith has already enrolled at Oklahoma for the spring semester.

The Skinny: Foundation Academy (9-2) ended their season in the semifinals of the Florida Class 2A playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Washington Gonzaga, along with the rest of the WCAC league, delayed their fall season. Next Week: Williams has already enrolled at Oklahoma for the spring semester.