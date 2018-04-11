The rundown follows below:

The spring game is set for Saturday with plenty of festivities, but the centerpiece of this weekend won't be passes thrown or tackles made, it's going to be the never-ending arrival of five-star recruits, Rivals100 and Rivals250 visitors. It's the first official visit weekend of the year and Lincoln Riley is looking to close on some massive recruits for the 2019 class. The Sooners are putting everything they've got behind this weekend. How far could they climb up the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings if they're able to close on a couple of five stars this weekend? Everything you want to know about the huge weekend coming up. And we talk about some spring game stuff too.

OPEN - Lincoln Riley announces the key names to know will only play the first half Saturday

0:04:00 - Josh says this is the biggest recruiting weekend in 18 years.

0:07:15 - Riley bringing in the big gun former Sooners to make this weekend extra special

0:11:20 - Sooners could be banged up going into the spring game. Expect some big names to be out.

0:14:15 - OU finds itself ahead of the curve in recruiting with so many schools cancelling their spring games.

0:17:15 - Jay Hayes, a Notre Dame grad transfer is coming on an official visit this weekend.

0:22:45 - Cody Ford says he's a tackle now

0:29:45 - Some of what we expect in the spring game personnel wise

0:36:45 - We touch on the baseball team playing well

0:41:30 - Our take on the attendance Saturday

0:47:00 - The retirement of Allan Trimble at Jenks

0:53:15 - We start breaking down the recruiting visitor list for this weekend. You have 3 5-star WRs in town

0:58:10 - Sidetracked - Kansas/Adidas scandal hits. Eddie turns evil

1:04:00 - How 7-on-7 is walking the same dangerous line as what is happening in hoops right now

1:20:00 - Back to the visit list. Trejan Bridges an ACT test taking casualty?

1:21:30 - Josh not giving up on OU and Derek Green?

1:23:15 - What can come out of Isaiah Spiller coming back to Norman after decommitting?

1:25:50 - Safeties will be flooding into Norman this weekend

1:34:10 - What constitutes a successful weekend for the Sooners in recruiting?

1:37:45 - Where are the Sooners in RB recruiting

1:41:00 - Marquise Brown races the Scoop staff? Eddie still needs his ass kicked by a middle schooler