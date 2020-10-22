SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The gang is all here after surviving a bye week and we've talked all we can talk about the Texas win. It's time to move on to TCU and the expectations that have been reset coming out of the overtime win over Texas. Can Spencer Rattler keep building chemistry with receivers like Theo Wease, Marvin Mims, Austin Stogner and Drake Stoops? Can the offensive line continue to run the ball effectively even if Rhamondre Stevenson doesn't come back until Texas Tech? Can the defense build off of their emerging playmakers like Perrion Winfrey, Woodi Washington, Nik Bonitto and Isaiah Thomas? And are the Sooners expecting another huge commitment this weekend for Lincoln Riley's offense? We've talked to the players and coaches on both sides of the ball this week, all our media interviews are over. Here's all the latest to get you ready for the Sooners as they get back in action against TCU this weekend.

