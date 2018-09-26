The rundown follows below:

The Choctaw Casino & Resort presents the Unofficial 40 and this week the rubber hits the road with the OU defense. It's time to put up or shut up and we're totally judging the future of this team based on how the defense performs. Eddie came fully triggered in this episode as we talk about the state of the program and the angst in the fanbase. You're not happy and it's making us unhappy. Media coverage seems to be the last thing on anyone's mind at this point. We rehash the mistakes against Army and look ahead to Baylor. The Sooners are trying to get back on track in the recruiting game as they try and change some minds with some defensive recruits this weekend. It's an emotional edition for certain.

OPEN - 1,000,000 downloads of the Unofficial 40.

0:02:50 - What's happening around the program right now? The atmosphere seems to be at an all time low between the coaches/players/media

0:05:45 - Some people are mad Josh isn't on the postgame podcast. We welcome Josh to join us at 1 a.m.

0:08:00 - Baylor torched the Sooners last year. This game is a measuring stick game for OU's defense.

0:10:00 - Rehashing the Army game and placing blame

0:14:10 - OU's coaches don't trust anyone else but the starters and it's a problem

0:19:00 - Does the defensive staff play not to lose way too often?

0:25:05 - Should a shootout against Baylor officially signal a time for a change on defense?0:30:50 - The fan unrest

0:33:00 - Eddie just starts screaming

0:35:20 - OU's lack of rush ends leaves them vulnerable when it comes to creating pressure

0:42:54 - The Coop Ale Works' Player to Watch for Baylor

0:52:14 - Recruiting heats back up. Josh and Bob with the latest on the trail

0:58:07 - We need Josh to save us from Eddie and talk about unofficial visits

1:02:00 - Bob updates us on the latest in hoops recruiting. A lot of new commits

1:05:00 - Tickets always seem to be available leading up to gamedays

1:06:30 - Eddie shows off his hatred for old people and rails on Kansas State

1:11:40 - What are the chances someone in the media calls for Mike's job after Baylor?

1:14:45 - Kelly Bryant will not be coming to Oklahoma

1:19:00 - Some high school scouting coming this weekend