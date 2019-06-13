The full rundown follows below:

Just as we were getting set to podcast, Iowa Western C.C. defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey committed to Oklahoma. We talk about the commitment and what it means for this recruiting class. We also got to catch 2021 QB Brock Vandagriff in action this weekend in Norman. Josh breaks down the latest with the talented QB and when a decision might be coming. Is Oklahoma the leader? We also talk about the 2020 QB situation and where Lincoln Riley might go as Spencer Rattler is already on campus. But what about backup plans at that position?

OPEN - Perrion Winfrey commits right at the show was set to get started

0:05:45 - Major Burns burned Lincoln Riley's eyeball emoji system

0:08:25 - Brock Vandagriff talk with the recent trip to Norman. Will he be committed by the time the Rivals 5-Star happens?

0:12:30 - Oklahoma has never had that high school five star QB that panned out

0:16:30 - Does Lincoln Riley take a 2020 quarterback?

0:20:30 - Strange David Boren news comes out in the middle of the podcast

0:23:20 - Back to 2020 QBs. Riley has to prepare for a Tanner Mordecai transfer doesn't he?

0:28:05 - Could Bryce Young still play out at quarterback?

0:30:20 - Lincoln has a doctorate in managing QB dads after Mayfield and Murray

0:35:30 - Where does Josh rank Vandagriff's top 6 schools?

0:40:45 - The cocaine capital of Oklahoma? It's probably Groovy's.

0:42:00 - Alex Grinch still chasing another defensive big fish we'll see in Atlanta

0:46:15 - Major Burns brings up bad Jacob Phillips memories and Josh is back to hitting on the Arsenal owner

0:51:10 - Raleek Brown blew us away at OU camp

0:55:40 - New hires for basketball. Bob talks a little bit of hoops.

A lot of random conversations to end the show. The upcoming schedule for the Scoop team, start of fall camp, Texas A&M weirdness, Kevin Durant getting hurt.