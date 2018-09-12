The full rundown follows below:

It's the first road game of the season and the road crew is getting ready to fly to Iowa. Will the hurricane make it a weekend from hell for our travelers? Obviously we talk a lot about the loss of Rodney Anderson and how this affects the entire running back rotation. We have some bold predictions about what will happen moving forward. Is Trey Sermon really the No. 1 RB this team needs?We're developing a man crush on Curtis Bolton even though Carey keeps calling him Curtis Lofton. Are we ready to buy in to this being a good defense yet? Is the Big 12 conference less offensive than they've been in recent memory? Lots of love for special teams and Josh and Bob are here for football and basketball recruiting updates.

OPEN - Carey is already concerned about airline travel to Iowa with the hurricane approaching. Eddie might be on a travel ban list pretty soon.

0:07:00 - Another 'Is this racist' segment Are terrorists actually racist?

0:11:30 - Curtis Bolton/Curtis Lofton is becoming a problem. Did Kyler Murray deserve to be Big 12 Player of the Week?

0:14:52 - Rodney Anderson is out for the season. What take has been too hot about his injury? Is Trey Sermon the answer as RB1?

0:17:55 - Carey makes a bold prediction about the running back position and the guys agree.

0:26:15 - Spreading the love to Dillon Faamatau

0:31:50 - Curtis Bolton talks about the defense being motivated to get better after the first two games0:35:00 - Mike Stoops' performance as defensive coordinator right now. Are the offenses down in the Big 12 this year?

0:41:50 - Carey says OU should dominate Iowa State Saturday after they had huge, key losses on offense.

0:46:20 - Curtis Bolton talks about his pride in special teams.

0:52:00 - OU's offensive line has to step up this week more than Kyler Murray does.

0:53:39 - We hear from Trey Sermon and talk about how the running backs complement each other even without Rodney Anderson

1:04:08 - The Coop Ale Works players to watch this week

1:06:48 - Carey is calling for a KO return for a TD from Tre Brown this weekend

1:11:30 - Josh gives the latest football recruiting update

1:17:48 - Bob gives the latest basketball recruiting update

1:25:05 - Eddie reads the letter an Iowa State fan Josh and Carey to complain about his sideline activities back in 2015.

1:31:00 - Final thoughts. It's a road game. Reliving last year's loss one last time.