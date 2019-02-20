The full rundown follows below:

This week on the Choctaw Casino & Resort Unofficial 40 we go heavy recruiting as Josh just returned from Los Angeles and the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp out west. He breaks down who he talked to at a loaded camp. Oklahoma's junior day is coming up and we break down the visitors and what commitments could happen. Carey gives some details of his recent lunch with Joe Castiglione. Tons of recruiting from Josh and Bob and plenty of weirdness as well.

OPEN - We welcome in the leader of the Big Bread & Big Dairy resistance, Edward R. Dosevich

0:04:06 - Portnoy actually reviewed Chuck E. Cheese pizza. Don't go to Chuck E. Cheese alone if you are a guy

0:10:15 - The Rivals250 came out today and we might start making Rivals hates OU t-shirts

0:13:35 - It's your stay woke segment of the day. They are listening!

0:16:00 - The embarrassment of Rivals getting catfished

0:20:45 - Bob hijacks the show and wants Josh to talk about Rivals Camp in Los Angeles. So he does0:23:45 - Justin Flowe should have a wallet that says Badmotherf***er

0:25:35 - Kelee Ringo talk from L.A.

0:29:19 - Darion Green-Warren and his commitment to OU

0:39:50 - Darnell Washington in the super freak category? A discussion on athletic freaks

0:48:45 - Kendall Milton. Could he be OU's next RB commitment?

0:59:35 - OU's junior day this weekend going to be better but not monstrous?

1:04:00 - How many commitments could come out of junior day?

1:07:05 - OU's relationships inside the state borders. Are they as good as they can be right now?

1:11:30 - The Derek Green departure seemed fishy from the beginning

1:15:40 - Carey's lunch with Joe Castiglione

1:21:45 - College football attendance drops are starting to be felt in Norman too. It could affect OU financially.

1:36:18 - The way the media is changing. The way we are changing and the future of us