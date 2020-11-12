SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Why do women make men buy new mattresses when they get married? What deep dark secret is Carey Murdock holding that makes his neighborhood hate him? Did Eddie kill his barber? Also, it's a bye week and this week's slate of Big 12 games is not very good. But next week it is on and title matchups could be decided between Iowa State, OU, OSU and Kansas State! It was a little slow on the football front with no football this week, but even though Josh can't stop buying houses and moving, he did give us a breakdown of a recent big-time recruiting trip to St. Louis and might have people concerned about one of OU's biggest defensive line commitments. It's also national signing day for Lon Kruger and OU hoops. Bob kind of joins from the road where he was headed to see Bijan Cortes.

