The potential is there for a huge recruiting weekend for Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners. The guys are all back together and we starting breaking down recruiting in a big way to start this week's podcast. Voluntary workouts started today in Norman and we got a little sneak peek via Bennie Wylie's Instagram account of what it looked like. OU sure is being careful as most players were wearing masks during the weight training and conditioning drills. No Karen's allowed at the Switzer Center. We also talk about Lincoln Riley's comments to Pete Thamel of Yahoo!Sports about the potential of football carrying over into the spring. We don't know what's going to happen, but we do know we're going to be learning more every day now that the Sooners are back on campus and working out. The season is on it's way, we just don't know exactly what this season is going to look like just yet. Josh also recaps his trip across the state last week and gives you some new names to know on the Oklahoma high school scene this season. Come back home and join us for the full crew edition of the Unofficial 40 podcast.

