PODCAST: Bob Stoops' legend grows in Alamo Bowl
On the final day of 2021 we wrap up the Alamo Bowl and a wild ride to the end of the season. Carey, Eddie and Josh are here as Josh recaps his visit to Orlando for the Under Armour All-American practices while Carey and Eddie breakdown the Alamo Bowl win over Oregon and hand out plenty of praise for Cale Gundy and Bob Stoops. Call this an exit interview, therapy, celebration, man crushing on Stoops, whatever you want it. It's probably more therapeutic for the guys just to talk about the madness of the last month. The good part was that it ended better than you could have scripted it, with Bob Stoops reminding us all what was special about Oklahoma.
The full rundown follows below:
00:00 - Hello and welcome; let's get into it Josh wrapping up his trip to Orlando
26:10 - Caleb Williams; what's going to happen?
36:00 - NIL changing college football
43:00 - Alamo Bowl wrap-up