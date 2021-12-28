PODCAST: Bob Stoops was the hero we all needed

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

We've spent so much time talking about TBOW, recruiting, Brent Venables, etc., that we haven't given Bob Stoops enough credit for what he's done for the Oklahoma program over the last few weeks. Stoops will coach his final game as Oklahoma's head coach Wednesday night. It's a curtain call for the man who was just inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and already has his own statue on campus. We have no idea what Cale Gundy's offense and Brian Odom's defense will look like Wednesday night, but we know Oregon is down a lot of players. All of this might be a mess, but at least we know the OU program isn't a mess coming out of this thing. And we have Bob Stoops to thank for that. Eddie and Bob come to us from San Antonio and Josh joins us as he gets ready to go cover several OU targets and commitments in Orlando for the Under Armour All-American game.

