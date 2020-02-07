SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

It's the National Signing Day edition of the Midfirst Bank Unofficial 40 podcast. We don't just breakdown the final signing day but the class as a whole with Josh and Bob. Who were the standouts? What players will make the biggest impact on both sides of the ball? How'd OU do at need positions like safety? We also have a new hire to breakdown in Jamar Cain and we talk about the impact DeMarco Murray is having on potential recruits. The entire gang is back together after we barely survived the storms on Wednesday. We also talk about the men's hoops team who had a tough loss in Lubbock and we talk about the recent junior days at OU as well. Another information packed podcast with a side of screwing around added in.

Check below for the rundown: