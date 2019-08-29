The full rundown follows below:

We break down the "official" OU depth chart as it was released during the podcast. The entire gang talks about what they think is real and what might be a bit of gamesmanship. Josh is here to breakdown OU's recruiting weekend and the latest going on with the Sooners. Jalen Hurts talks to the media about becoming a captain and we kind of call out a national writer for a loaded question about Jalen Hurts. The new depth chart is here! The new depth chart is here! (probably an olds movie reference). It's game week people! Houston is coming up next.

OPEN - Stuff that should die in media or be dead already

0:04:30 - The loaded question about Jalen Hurts this week

0:07:15 - Josh breaks down OU's recruiting weekend coming up

0:12:40 - Aaryn Parks visit. Could he commit?

0:15:30 - Catching up on where the Sooners stand for the 2020 class. 2019 WR class hurting 2020?

0:25:32 - Where we're headed on the recruiting trail to see players

0:27:30 - Some OKPreps talk. Broken Arrow the team to beat?

0:33:27 - The depth chart drops mid podcast. We start with the offense and Carey's calling shenanigans

0:35:08 - Eddie is screwing around in the OU depth chart Facebook Live comments section

0:38:10 - What Bill Bedenbaugh said about the offensive line Wednesday before the depth chart was announced

0:40:00 - The starting defense is announced and minds are blown a bit?

0:41:05 - The cornerback position is interesting

0:43:35 - More Eddie screwing around with the Facebook live comments and Justin Broiles resurfaces

0:45:40 - No Mark Jackson on the depth chart?

0:47:00 - A lot of new faces on the defense, especially up front

0:49:40 - Clear depth is an issue in the secondary

0:53:30 - Mykel Jones is back in position to make an impact

0:58:30 - How messed up was the defense last year after talking to guys this fall?

1:04:00 - Did Norwood's injury change Criddell's path?

1:07:40 - Josh weighs in on last weeks snip it conversation. No donut needed.

1:09:00 - The whole following Jalen Hurts by Alabama fans to a fanatic degree. Reminder, Trevor Knight failed with Katy Perry

1:14:10 - Jalen Hurts was noticeably touched by being named a captain at OU

1:16:35 - Hurts' leadership style is something different than Baker and Kyler

1:19:40 - Hurts has never seemed more all-in as an Oklahoma Sooner. We can stop with all that now

1:24:00 - CeeDee Lamb talks Jalen Hurts

1:27:50 - How do the guys feel this game will play out Sunday?

1:30:20 - What to remember about expectations and what you'll see this weekend