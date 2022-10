SUBSCRIBE TO PODCAST: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

It's a bye week for the Sooners. A much needed bye week for everyone. We look back at the Kansas game with Josh and Bob present this time. And there's plenty of praise for a defense that gave up 42 points. We're actually excited to see this team get back on the field against Iowa State. We breakdown some of the comments by Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark about OU and Texas' move to the SEC and future Big 12 schedules. But really this episode is all about recruiting during a by week, the latest visitors to Norman, and the rumors surrounding players who have been visiting elsewhere. We also talk about preparing for the SEC and OU's $100,000 payday from private tailgating companies. And Bob is here to drive Josh crazy because Porter Moser is also in Kansas City talking about the start of the Big 12 hoops season. Well, exhibition season.

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

The full rundown follows below: