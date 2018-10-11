The full rundown follows below:

Lincoln Riley and Ruffin McNeill had a chance to meet with the media and finally address the Mike Stoops firing. It's been a three-ring circus the last few days in Oklahoma as Mike Stoops even called into local radio to defend himself. We talk about the madness that's been as well as moving forward with Ruffin McNeill and Bob Diaco. Can this defense be fixed? What are our expectations? We also talk with Josh and Bob about how this change is going to affect recruiting.

OPEN - The circus came to town this week after Mike Stoops was fired

0:03:00 - Lincoln Riley speaks about the firing

0:05:35 - Does disappointment await this OU defense regardless who is coaching?

0:08:10 - How big will the changes be with Ruffin McNeill in charge?

0:11:00 - Does Mike Stoops keep his job if OU pulled out a win in the Cotton Bowl?

0:14:30 - Every defensive coach has been responsible for this mess

0:17:50 - Kerry Cooks and the secondary position moving forward

0:20:40 - The defensive line has struggled

0:24:15 - Our expectations for the defense moving forward

0:26:20 - Some kudos for the offense and Carey kids triggered over Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon

0:29:15 - We address the rumors on Mike Stoops and make sure we're all clear on the facts

0:43:48 - Caleb Kelly is struggling at linebacker

0:45:50 - The defensive problems identified

0:52:20 - Safety play has been a problem for a while now and ideas for Lincoln Riley to punish people

0:58:00 - How is this affecting recruiting?

1:06:35 - Is there a chance Ruffin might not be the play caller?