PODCAST: Class of 2018 heading to Norman
The gang is back together after a week hiatus to talk about the travels across the Sooner state last week for high school spring football practices. Our Bob Przybylo has been hard at work tracking down the class of 2018 and their status heading into the summer. There has been some good news on one really big name on the defensive side of the ball. We also break down early impact potential of the 2018 class. Softball has started and OU baseball has a massive challenge ahead. Plenty of recruiting nuggets as always.
THE RUNDOWN FOLLOWS BELOW:
OPEN - It is heating up in Oklahoma as camp season begins
0:02:38 - Eddie witnessed some of the NCAA Golf Championships in Stillwater
0:04:50 - Last year's Tulsa Caravan was Bob Stoops last official appearance as OU's head coach.
0:07:20 - OU on campus camps get started Saturday. But satellite camps are still all over.
0:12:50 - Bob Przybylo, American patriot.
0:15:40 - New arrival news for the class of 2018
0:19:50 - Eddie sings the national anthem
0:22:00 - Carey's truther theory on Tramonda Moore. It's a joke people.
0:27:50 - How big is Jordan Kelley?
0:29:10 - How hard will the young guys work this summer?
0:33:00 - A Tim Kish tangent.0:39:50 - Bob's Oklahoma Spring Tour Impressions
0:44:18 - Eddie and Josh's Oklahoma Spring Tour Impressions
0:47:00 - Alabama vs. Oklahoma in running back recruiting (Marcus Major)
0:53:35 - Andrew Raym's recruitment
0:59:45 - Early impact guys who are enrolling this summer
1:15:30 - OU baseball update from Eddie
1:20:25 - Closing remarks