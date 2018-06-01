SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The gang is back together after a week hiatus to talk about the travels across the Sooner state last week for high school spring football practices. Our Bob Przybylo has been hard at work tracking down the class of 2018 and their status heading into the summer. There has been some good news on one really big name on the defensive side of the ball. We also break down early impact potential of the 2018 class. Softball has started and OU baseball has a massive challenge ahead. Plenty of recruiting nuggets as always.

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | SoundCloud

THE RUNDOWN FOLLOWS BELOW: