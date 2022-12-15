News More News
PODCAST: Closing time

Eddie Radosevich • SoonerScoop
Staff Writer
@Eddie_Rado
Staff writer/Videographer for @SoonerScoop of the Rivals network. @FranchiseOK Morning Show. Unofficial 40 Podcast/Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast.
The gang is back as we start working our way into the final week before the start of the early signing period. Oklahoma has made noise in the portal with the additions of Dasan and Daeh McCullough but what's next? Taking a look at the options at wide receiver and defensive line. As well as the latest on the recruiting trail as the pursuit of 5-star safety Peyton Bowen continues and a re-emerging push for a new basketball arena in Norman.

The full rundown follows below:

0:00 - Welcome back!

6:40 - McCullough bros headed to Norman

14:00 - History of football segment presented

18:50 - What happened to Denton Guyer?

24:00 - Portal madness; Bedlam transfer?

36:00 - What's happening at WR?

45:00 - Closing out 2023; Akana forecast IN; Peyton Bowen sweepstakes

1:09:00 - University North Park/Lloyd Noble Center debate

1:25:00 - RIP Mike Leach

