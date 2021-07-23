PODCAST: Emergency Pod! OU and Texas to the S-E-C! S-E-C!

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Emergency Pod! Everyone was asking for it so here it is. Carey and Eddie sit down to break it all down as OU and Texas will be heading to the SEC at some point in time. We talk about how this started, the twists and turns and how this is going to reshape the landscape of college sports in America. And what is this going to be like for the fans moving to a new conference? Also, what is the rest of the Big 12 going to do? When will OU join the SEC? We breakdown all the scenarios as well as talk about changes that you probably haven't thought about up to this point.

